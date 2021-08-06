WATCH: Former Georgia WR Tyler Simmons catches TD for Pittsburgh in Hall of Fame Game

After being released, Simmons showed up at Georgia’s Pro Day last March looking to impress scouts with hopes of getting a second chance in the NFL.

Simmons impressed Pittsburgh enough at the workouts that the Steelers signed him to a free-agent contract on March 22, and he’s now a part of the team’s 90-man offseason roster.

Former Tennessee quarterback Josh Dobbs, who like Simmons is battling to maintain a spot on Pittsburgh’s roster, delivered the 5-yard strike to Simmons for the touchdown. It was Simmons only catch in the game.