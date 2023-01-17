LOOK: Former Bulldog Jake Camarda honors Devin Willock, Chandler LeCroy in NFL playoff game
The impact of the sudden passing of Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy has been felt far beyond the reach of Athens. The two were on the mind of former Georgia punter Jake Camarda, who was making his playoff debut on Monday night for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Camarda had a message of support etched onto his towel that read “77, RIP Dev +Chan”.
The Bulldogs were celebrating their national championship on Saturday after having beaten TCU 65-7 on Jan. 9. It was Georgia’s second-consecutive championship, as the Bulldogs also won in 2021 when Camarda was on the team.
Georgia is well-represented in the NFL playoffs, with players such as Andrew Thomas, Travon Walker and James Cook all helping lead their teams to wins this weekend. Of the teams still in the playoffs, only the Cowboys do not have a former Georgia player on their roster.
Related: Remembering the gone-far-too-soon-life of Devin Willock: ‘He was my favorite OL’
More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation
- Georgia fan-favorite Dominick Blaylock enters the NCAA transfer portal
- Georgia football podcast: A sad day for DawgNation
- Class of 2025 OT Micah Debose commits to Georgia football
- Elite 2025 DL Justus ‘Jay’ Terry commits to Georgia football
- Georgia football 2023 roster tracker: Live updates on transfer portal, NFL draft decisions and coaching news
- Former Georgia linebacker MJ Sherman lands with Big Ten program
- Sentell’s Intel: What we’re hearing from the national championship recruiting weekend celebration in Athens
- Former tight end Brett Seither reportedly transferring to Georgia football rival
- Championship celebration shows impact Vince Dooley still has for Georgia
- Stetson Bennett’s storybook Georgia football career might continue with final stop at Senior Bowl
- Georgia releases official statement on passing of offensive lineman Devin Willock, staffer Chandler LeCroy
UGA News
- LOOK: Former Bulldog Jake Camarda honors Devin Willock, Chandler LeCroy in NFL playoff game
- Georgia football 2023 roster tracker: Live updates on transfer portal, NFL draft decisions and coaching news
- Former Georgia linebacker MJ Sherman lands with Big Ten program
- Former tight end Brett Seither reportedly transferring to Georgia football rival
- Championship celebration shows impact Vince Dooley still has for Georgia