LOOK: Former Bulldog Jake Camarda honors Devin Willock, Chandler LeCroy in NFL playoff game

090421 Charlotte: Georgia punter Jake Camarda kicks to Clemson after defensive back Christopher Smith scored on an interception during the second quarter in a NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept 4, 2021, in Charlotte. “Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com”
The impact of the sudden passing of Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy has been felt far beyond the reach of Athens. The two were on the mind of former Georgia punter Jake Camarda, who was making his playoff debut on Monday night for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Camarda had a message of support etched onto his towel that read “77, RIP Dev +Chan”.

The Bulldogs were celebrating their national championship on Saturday after having beaten TCU 65-7 on Jan. 9. It was Georgia’s second-consecutive championship, as the Bulldogs also won in 2021 when Camarda was on the team.

Georgia is well-represented in the NFL playoffs, with players such as Andrew Thomas, Travon Walker and James Cook all helping lead their teams to wins this weekend. Of the teams still in the playoffs, only the Cowboys do not have a former Georgia player on their roster.

