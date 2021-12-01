Start spreading the news: N.Y. Giants add Jake Fromm, seventh Georgia player on team

Jake Fromm is the latest Georgia Bulldog to join forces with the New York Giants, signing with the franchise’s practice squad on Wednesday, per multiple reports. Fromm had spent the past two seasons on Buffalo’s practice squad after the Bills drafted him in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

The Giants are adding Fromm on the heels of starting quarterback Daniel Jones suffering a strained neck in New York’s 13-7 win over Philadelphia. Veteran Mike Glennon is expected to start for the Giants against Miami this week, as Jones could miss multiple weeks. New York coach Joe Judge has an affinity for Georgia players, as Fromm is the seventh the Giants have signed. Judge coached alongside Bulldogs’ coach Kirby Smart at Alabama under Nick Saban from 2009-11, serving as the special teams assistant for the Tide. The former Georgia players with the Giants are: • Jake Fromm • J.R. Reed

• Azeez Ojulari • Andrew Thomas • Tae Crowder • Lorenzo Carter • Isaiah Wilson (practice squad) Smart was among those who heavily endorsed Judge for the Giants’ head coaching job when he was hired in January of 2020.

1. Aaron Murray, 158.61 2. Jake Fromm 156.13 5. David Greene 138.30 8. Eric Zeier 137.08 9. Matthew Stafford 133.30 Most TD passes career 1. Aaron Murray 121 2. Jake Fromm 78 3. David Greene 72 4. Eric Zeier 67 5. Matthew Stafford 51 Passing yards career 1. Aaron Murray 13,166 (SEC record) 2. David Greene 11,528 3. Eric Zeier 11,153 4. Jake Fromm 8,224 5. Matthew Stafford 7,731 Lowest interception percentage career 1. Jake Fromm 1.83 percent 2. David Greene 2.22 percent 3. Eric Zeier 2.64 percent 4. Aaron Murray 2.77 percent Giants’ staffers with SEC ties (those with Georgia ties in bold) • Offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens (Alabama QB, LSU graduate assistant) • Running backs coach Burton Burns (Alabama running backs coach) • Receivers coach Tyke Tolbert (LSU wide receiver, Auburn, Florida tight ends coach) • Tight ends coach Derek Dooley (Tennessee head coach, Missouri offensive coordinator, LSU assistant) • Offensive line coach Rob Sale (LSU offensive lineman, Georgia offensive line coach) • Asst. OL coach Ben Wilkerson (LSU offensive lineman, LSU graduate assistant) • Offensive quality control Nick Williams (Alabama WR; Alabama offensive analyst) • Offensive quality control Russ Callaway (Alabama offensive analyst, LSU offensive analyst) • Offensive assistant Jody Wright (Alabama graduate assistant, Mississippi State graduate assistant) • Senior defensive assistant Jeremy Pruitt (Alabama DB; Tennessee head coach, Georgia, Alabama DC) • Defensive line coach Sean Spencer (Vanderbilt defensive line coach) • Linebackers coach Kevin Sherrer (Alabama TE; Tennessee DC, Georgia LB coach)

UGA News