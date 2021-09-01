Jake Fromm back in NFL, former Georgia QB on Buffalo Bills practice squad

The Buffalo Bills re-signed Jake Fromm, adding the former SEC Championship quarterback from Georgia to their 16-man practice squad roster on Wednesday.

Buffalo features one of the top young quarterbacks in the NFL in Josh Allen, and with the team now among the top contenders, it went out and signed former Chicago quarterback Mitch Trubisky to a one-year deal in March.

Trubisky, like Allen, is a former first-round NFL Draft pick (No. 2 in 2017), and features the same sort of mobility and ability to throw on the run.