Jake Fromm back in NFL, former Georgia QB on Buffalo Bills practice squad
The Buffalo Bills re-signed Jake Fromm, adding the former SEC Championship quarterback from Georgia to their 16-man practice squad roster on Wednesday.
Buffalo features one of the top young quarterbacks in the NFL in Josh Allen, and with the team now among the top contenders, it went out and signed former Chicago quarterback Mitch Trubisky to a one-year deal in March.
Trubisky, like Allen, is a former first-round NFL Draft pick (No. 2 in 2017), and features the same sort of mobility and ability to throw on the run.
Fromm, a fifth-round pick for Buffalo in the 2020 NFL Draft, has a role on the practice squad that should enable him to develop more than last season, when he was isolated from the team as the designated emergency COVID quarterback.
There are several other Georgia football players who were among the more than 800 NFL players cut this past week who are still hoping to sign NFL deals.
Here’s a look at the rostered Bulldogs:
Atlanta Falcons
P Cameron Nizialek
Arizona Cardinals
WR A.J. Green
Baltimore Ravens
OL Ben Cleveland
LB Justin Houston
LS Nick Moore
Buffalo Bills
WE Isaiah McKenzie
Chicago Bears
LB Alec Ogletree
LB Roquan Smith
Cincinnati Bengals
OL Trey Hill
Cleveland Browns
RB Nick Chubb
DB Richard LeCounte
Denver Broncos
LB Natrez Patrick
Detroit Lions
RB D’Andre Swift
Green Bay Packers
DB Eric Stokes
Houston Texans
WR Chris Conley
LB Jordan Jenkins
Indianapolis Colts
PK Rodrigo Blankenship
Jacksonville Jaguars
DB Tyson Campbell
WR Terry Godwin (injured reserve)
Kansas City Chiefs
DB Deandre Baker
WR Mecole Hardman
OLB Malik Herring (non-football injury list)
Los Angeles Chargers
TE Tre’ McKitty
DB Mark Webb
Los Angeles Rams
LB Leonard Floyd
RB Sony Michel
DB J.R. Reed
QB Matthew Stafford
Miami Dolphins
DL John Jenkins
OL Solomon Kindley
New England Patriots
OL David Andrews
OL Isaiah Wynn
New York Giants
LB Lorenzo Carter
LB Tae Crowder
OLB Azeez Ojulari
OL Andrew Thomas
San Francisco 49ers
TE Charlie Woerner
Tennessee Titans
OL Ben Jones
LB Monty Rice
Here are the Bulldogs who were cut in preseason camps who might still pop up on NFL rosters or practice squads:
• LB Davin Bellamy, L.A. Chargers
• WR Lawrence Cager, N.Y. Jets
• RB Elijah Holyfield, Philadelphia
• WR Javon Wims, Chicago
• WR Riley Ridley, Chicago
• DL Tyler Clark, Kansas City
• WR Reggie Davis, Dallas
• DL Jonathan Ledbetter, Miami
• DB Shawn Williams, Arizona
• TE Eli Wolf, Baltimore
• OC Lamont Gaillard, Cincinnati
• WR Tyler Simmons, Pittsburgh
• CB DJ Daniel, Jacksonville
• DT Michael Bennett, Detroit
• DL John Atkins, Atlanta
• DB Maurice Smith, Tennessee
• TE Isaac Nauta, Green Bay