Jake Fromm was a popular player when he led Georgia to three-straight SEC Championship Game appearances, but now he's trying to hang on in the NFL as a member of the Buffalo Bills practice squad.

Jake Fromm back in NFL, former Georgia QB on Buffalo Bills practice squad

The Buffalo Bills re-signed Jake Fromm, adding the former SEC Championship quarterback from Georgia to their 16-man practice squad roster on Wednesday.

Buffalo features one of the top young quarterbacks in the NFL in Josh Allen, and with the team now among the top contenders, it went out and signed former Chicago quarterback Mitch Trubisky to a one-year deal in March.

Trubisky, like Allen, is a former first-round NFL Draft pick (No. 2 in 2017), and features the same sort of mobility and ability to throw on the run.

Fromm, a fifth-round pick for Buffalo in the 2020 NFL Draft, has a role on the practice squad that should enable him to develop more than last season, when he was isolated from the team as the designated emergency COVID quarterback.

There are several other Georgia football players who were among the more than 800 NFL players cut this past week who are still hoping to sign NFL deals.

Here’s a look at the rostered Bulldogs:

Atlanta Falcons

P Cameron Nizialek

Arizona Cardinals

WR A.J. Green

Baltimore Ravens

OL Ben Cleveland

LB Justin Houston

LS Nick Moore

Buffalo Bills

WE Isaiah McKenzie

Chicago Bears

LB Alec Ogletree

LB Roquan Smith

Cincinnati Bengals

OL Trey Hill

Cleveland Browns

RB Nick Chubb

DB Richard LeCounte

Denver Broncos

LB Natrez Patrick

Detroit Lions

RB D’Andre Swift

Green Bay Packers

DB Eric Stokes

Houston Texans

WR Chris Conley

LB Jordan Jenkins

Indianapolis Colts

PK Rodrigo Blankenship

Jacksonville Jaguars

DB Tyson Campbell

WR Terry Godwin (injured reserve)

Kansas City Chiefs

DB Deandre Baker

WR Mecole Hardman

OLB Malik Herring (non-football injury list)

Los Angeles Chargers

TE Tre’ McKitty

DB Mark Webb

Los Angeles Rams

LB Leonard Floyd

RB Sony Michel

DB J.R. Reed

QB Matthew Stafford

Miami Dolphins

DL John Jenkins

OL Solomon Kindley

New England Patriots

OL David Andrews

OL Isaiah Wynn

New York Giants

LB Lorenzo Carter

LB Tae Crowder

OLB Azeez Ojulari

OL Andrew Thomas

San Francisco 49ers

TE Charlie Woerner

Tennessee Titans

OL Ben Jones

LB Monty Rice

Here are the Bulldogs who were cut in preseason camps who might still pop up on NFL rosters or practice squads:

• LB Davin Bellamy, L.A. Chargers

• WR Lawrence Cager, N.Y. Jets

• RB Elijah Holyfield, Philadelphia

• WR Javon Wims, Chicago

• WR Riley Ridley, Chicago

• DL Tyler Clark, Kansas City

• WR Reggie Davis, Dallas

• DL Jonathan Ledbetter, Miami

• DB Shawn Williams, Arizona

• TE Eli Wolf, Baltimore

• OC Lamont Gaillard, Cincinnati

• WR Tyler Simmons, Pittsburgh

• CB DJ Daniel, Jacksonville

• DT Michael Bennett, Detroit

• DL John Atkins, Atlanta

• DB Maurice Smith, Tennessee

• TE Isaac Nauta, Green Bay