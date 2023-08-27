Jake Fromm was a winner at Georgia ,and he has proven himself a winner while looking to earn a roster spot with the Washington Commanders this NFL preseason.
Fromm was 13-of-18 passing for 144 yards with 2 touchdowns in helping lead Washington to a 21-19 win over Cincinnati in the Commanders’ final preseason game.
“I think Jake has shown himself to be a worthy guy,” said Washington coach Ron Rivera, who team wrapped up a 3-0 preseason mark. “He’s done a nice job for us.”
