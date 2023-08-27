clock iconclock icon
By Mike Griffith, Dawgnation Staff
Jake Fromm was a winner at Georgia ,and he has proven himself a winner while looking to earn a roster spot with the Washington Commanders this NFL preseason.

Fromm was 13-of-18 passing for 144 yards with 2 touchdowns in helping lead Washington to a 21-19 win over Cincinnati in the Commanders’ final preseason game.

“I think Jake has shown himself to be a worthy guy,” said Washington coach Ron Rivera, who team wrapped up a 3-0 preseason mark. “He’s done a nice job for us.”

RELATED: Tough night for former Fromm teammate Stetson Bennett in Denver

• Jake Fromm 37

• Aaron Murray 36

• Stetson Bennett 29

Rivera, a 13-year veteran of the NFL head coaching ranks, took note of Fromm’s Georgia background when discussing the Redskins’ fourth-year prospect.

“We know he has a terrific background having played at an SEC school and being with Buffalo and being with us the last couple years,” said Rivera, who’s beginning his fourth season leading Washington after leading the Carolina Panthers to five playoff appearances and a Super Bowl in his nine seasons there.

“He’s been a guy that’s been good in our quarterback room, as well.”

Former Washington star Santana Moss had nothing but good things to say about Fromm in the “Command Center Live” postgame show.

“When was the last time we had three quarterbacks that we went into the season that we were sure about?” Moss said.

“(Fromm) has been solid for us, he comes in the second half of the game and there’s no drop off … he’s still able to drive the ball down the field and score, and that’s the most important thing.”

NFL teams must cut their active rosters to 53 players by 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

ESPN projected that Fromm would not be among the Commanders’ 53 players in their most recent pay-site article projecting NFL rosters.

Each NFL team, however, is permitted to maintain a practice squad of up to 16 players.

Fromm has played in three NFL regular season games and started two, all in 2021 with the New York Giants.

In those three appearances, Fromm was 27-of-60 passing for 210 yards with a TD and three interceptions on a Giants team that was 4-13 and lost its final six games.

Fromm, who was signed to Washington’s practice squad last October, is the featured guest with Brandon Adams each Friday on the DawgNation Daily Show

Jake Fromm appears weekly on the DawgNation Daily show with host Brandon Adams. (DawgNation screenshot/Dawgnation)
