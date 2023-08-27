“We know he has a terrific background having played at an SEC school and being with Buffalo and being with us the last couple years,” said Rivera, who’s beginning his fourth season leading Washington after leading the Carolina Panthers to five playoff appearances and a Super Bowl in his nine seasons there.

“He’s been a guy that’s been good in our quarterback room, as well.”

Former Washington star Santana Moss had nothing but good things to say about Fromm in the “Command Center Live” postgame show.

“When was the last time we had three quarterbacks that we went into the season that we were sure about?” Moss said.

“(Fromm) has been solid for us, he comes in the second half of the game and there’s no drop off … he’s still able to drive the ball down the field and score, and that’s the most important thing.”

NFL teams must cut their active rosters to 53 players by 4 p.m. on Tuesday.