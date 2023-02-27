Jalen Carter to reportedly not workout for teams at 2023 NFL Combine
Jalen Carter won’t get to wow the NFL draft community like Travon Walker did last year on his way to becoming the No. 1 overall pick.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Monday that Carter is not expected to participate in on-field drills at this week’s NFL combine. Instead, he will elect to wait until Georgia’s March 15 pro day to workout for teams. Carter will still be in Indianapolis for medical checks and team interviews.
