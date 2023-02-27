Dawgnation Logo

Jalen Carter to reportedly not workout for teams at 2023 NFL Combine

Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter (88) talks with a staff member during their game against Ohio State in the Peach Bowl Playoff Semifinal at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Sat., Dec. 31, 2022, in Atlanta. Georgia won 42-41. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
Jalen Carter won’t get to wow the NFL draft community like Travon Walker did last year on his way to becoming the No. 1 overall pick.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Monday that Carter is not expected to participate in on-field drills at this week’s NFL combine. Instead, he will elect to wait until Georgia’s March 15 pro day to workout for teams. Carter will still be in Indianapolis for medical checks and team interviews.

