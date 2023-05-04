Jalen Carter becomes first 2023 NFL Draft pick to sign, reaches fully-guaranteed deal with Philadelphia
We knew the Philadelphia Eagles liked Jalen Carter, as they traded up in the 2023 NFL Draft to selected the talented defensive lineman.
And the Eagles didn’t take long to officially sign the former Bulldog. Carter became the first 2023 NFL Draft pick to sign with his team, as ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Carter signed a fully-guaranteed deal with the Eagles.
The contract will pay Carter $21, 806, 184 over the course of four years. As is customary, the deal will have a fifth-year option which the Eagles could elect to pick up after Carter’s third season in the NFL.
“We feel very comfortable that he can have success in Philly. We don’t put that on our Georgia players, he’s our responsibility,” Roseman said. “We’re going to rally around him. We think he’s a tremendous talent, a good person. And again, a young guy. We talk all the time. These guys, we bring them in here, we have to develop them. We can’t just ask them to come on the field and play.
“We have to develop them on and off the field. That’s our responsibility. We have a great staff here that takes that part of the job seriously. We’ll rally around him and give him the support he needs to be a great player on the field and the best person he can be off the field.”
Carter was an All-American at Georgia this past season and helped lead the Bulldogs to back-to-back national championships. While many praised him as the top prospect in the draft, some saw some character concerns that caused Carter to fall to Philadelphia at No. 9.
Carter was arrested in March on racing and reckless driving charges stemming from the night of Jan. 15. He pled no contest to those charges.
The Eagles have taken a Georgia defensive lineman in the first round in each of their last two drafts, as Jordan Davis was the No. 14 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Philadelphia drafted Nolan Smith with the No. 30 overall pick and traded up to select Kelee Ringo with the No. 105 pick in the draft.
In total, Georgia had 10 players taken in the 2023 NFL Draft. That tied them with Alabama for the most in this year’s draft. Over the past three NFL drafts, the Bulldogs have had 34 players taken.
More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation
- Todd McShay puts 2 Georgia Bulldogs in his ‘Way-Too-Early’ 2024 NFL Mock Draft
- Kirby Smart shares how Georgia football NFL draft success all goes back to recruiting
- In new College Football Playoff format, winning SEC becomes even more important for Georgia football
- Georgia football ranked No. 1 in ESPN’s post-spring power rankings
- Drew Miller: Nation’s top punting prospect shares a strong take on his Georgia football offer
- ESPN explains why Georgia can very much three-peat, even after several key departures
- How the transfer portal hurt, and helped, various Georgia football position groups