Jalen Carter becomes first 2023 NFL Draft pick to sign, reaches fully-guaranteed deal with Philadelphia

We knew the Philadelphia Eagles liked Jalen Carter, as they traded up in the 2023 NFL Draft to selected the talented defensive lineman. And the Eagles didn’t take long to officially sign the former Bulldog. Carter became the first 2023 NFL Draft pick to sign with his team, as ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Carter signed a fully-guaranteed deal with the Eagles. The contract will pay Carter $21, 806, 184 over the course of four years. As is customary, the deal will have a fifth-year option which the Eagles could elect to pick up after Carter’s third season in the NFL.

“We feel very comfortable that he can have success in Philly. We don’t put that on our Georgia players, he’s our responsibility,” Roseman said. “We’re going to rally around him. We think he’s a tremendous talent, a good person. And again, a young guy. We talk all the time. These guys, we bring them in here, we have to develop them. We can’t just ask them to come on the field and play. “We have to develop them on and off the field. That’s our responsibility. We have a great staff here that takes that part of the job seriously. We’ll rally around him and give him the support he needs to be a great player on the field and the best person he can be off the field.” Carter was an All-American at Georgia this past season and helped lead the Bulldogs to back-to-back national championships. While many praised him as the top prospect in the draft, some saw some character concerns that caused Carter to fall to Philadelphia at No. 9.