Jalen Carter among 17 prospects invited to attend 2023 NFL Draft

April 27 will be a big night for Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter. That is the night of the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft and Carter will be on hand in Kansas City, Mo., to hear his name called by commissioner Roger Goodell. Carter was one of 17 2023 NFL Draft prospects to be invited to the event. He is the lone Georgia representative. Georgia is once again expected to have multiple first-round picks, with Nolan Smith and Broderick Jones pegged as likely top selections. Tight end Darnell Washington and cornerback Kelee Ringo could also possibly sneak into the first round of the draft as well.

Carter also showed up nine pounds heavier to his Pro Day workout at Georgia than he had at the NFL combine. The defensive tackle was noticeably winded while going through position drills. “You just try to be honest and talk about the experiences we had with Jalen here,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said at Pro Day on March 15. “Jalen did not have to come back and play after his first injury, nor after his second injury. Both times he wanted to overcome that injury. He begged us to put him in in games he was hurt. The competitive character he’s shown I think has been really good. I also think his teammates really respect Jalen. “Jalen earned the respect of his teammates. They love being around him. That’s a lot of things you can say about him.”