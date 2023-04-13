Jalen Carter among 17 prospects invited to attend 2023 NFL Draft
April 27 will be a big night for Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter. That is the night of the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft and Carter will be on hand in Kansas City, Mo., to hear his name called by commissioner Roger Goodell.
Carter was one of 17 2023 NFL Draft prospects to be invited to the event. He is the lone Georgia representative.
Georgia is once again expected to have multiple first-round picks, with Nolan Smith and Broderick Jones pegged as likely top selections. Tight end Darnell Washington and cornerback Kelee Ringo could also possibly sneak into the first round of the draft as well.
Carter also showed up nine pounds heavier to his Pro Day workout at Georgia than he had at the NFL combine. The defensive tackle was noticeably winded while going through position drills.
“You just try to be honest and talk about the experiences we had with Jalen here,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said at Pro Day on March 15. “Jalen did not have to come back and play after his first injury, nor after his second injury. Both times he wanted to overcome that injury. He begged us to put him in in games he was hurt. The competitive character he’s shown I think has been really good. I also think his teammates really respect Jalen.
“Jalen earned the respect of his teammates. They love being around him. That’s a lot of things you can say about him.”
Even with the events of the past few months, Carter is still expected to be a top-10 pick. ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. had Carter being the first non-quarterback off the board at pick No. 5 to the Seattle Seahawks.
Related: Latest Mel Kiper Jr. mock draft has Atlanta Falcons taking 2 Georgia standouts
The 2023 NFL Draft will start on April 27 and end on April 29. Below you can see the full list of invites to this year’s NFL draft.
2023 NFL Draft attendees
- Jordan Addison, WR, USC
- Will Anderson Jr., Edge, Alabama
- Brian Branch, DB, Alabama
- Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia
- Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College
- Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon
- Paris Johnson Jr., OT, Ohio State
- Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
- Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State
- Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
- Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas
- Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State
- C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State
- Keion White, Edge, Georgia Tech
- Tyree Wilson, Edge, Texas Tech
- Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois
- Bryce Young, QB, Alabama
More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation
- Next Generation: While he’s made a big impact this spring, get to know the real Lawson Luckie story
- Georgia wide receivers look to cap off strong spring with G-Day performance
- Georgia football spring standouts for each position group
- Kirby Smart explains how Georgia offense will be similar with Mike Bobo taking over for Todd Monken
- Kirby Smart shares what he likes about Damon Wilson, what the freshman must do to see the field
- Ryan Puglisi: The 2024 QB commit is back in Athens and that pledge remains strong
- Georgia football lands a commitment from playmaking WR Nitro “Showtime” Tuggle