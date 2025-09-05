clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Georgia football places 54 former Bulldogs on initial 2025 NFL rosters
Georgia has become an NFL factory under Kirby Smart. And the initial rosters for the 2025 NFL season further reinforce that point.
Connor Riley
Kirby Smart supports Georgia players cut in NFL, celebrates rookie free …
ATHENS — Kirby Smart’s phone is always attached to his hip, ready to take or make the next call that will lead to future success, but on Tuesday it was about taking time for …
Mike Griffith
NFL Georgia rookie breakdown: Malaki Starks leads list of impressive …
Georgia football is alive and well in the NFL, with each of the Bulldogs’ 13 picks in the most recent draft expected to make their respective club’s 53-man roster, barring …
Mike Griffith
Matthew Stafford returns to practice with L.A. Rams, Stetson Bennett …
Matthew Stafford returned from the back issues that sidelined him at the start of fall camp and is optimistic he’ll be ready to start the season under center for the Los …
Mike Griffith
Some Georgia rookies fighting to make NFL rosters as preseason winds down
ATHENS — Georgia has several established stars in the NFL polishing their skills for the regular season, but the Bulldogs also have a handful of former players trying just to …
Mike Griffith
