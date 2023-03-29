Nazir Stackhouse: Georgia star Jalen Carter will prove teams wrong that pass on him in 2023 NFL Draft

How low might the Bulldogs’ dominant defender go in the wake of his offseason issues?

Georgia defensive tackle and former Carter roommate Nazir Stackhouse provided some insight when meeting with the media following the Bulldogs’ practice on Tuesday.

“Any team that passes up on Jalen, he’s just going to prove them different and prove them wrong,” said Stackhouse, who was alongside Carter in the starting lineup all season long.

“Wherever he goes, he’s going to go out there and he’s going to be Jalen Carter like he was at the University of Georgia.”

Carter was a one-man wrecking machine for the Bulldogs’ the past two seasons, with former UGA defensive tackles and 2022 first-round picks Jordan Davis and Devonte Wyatt both saying Carter was better then them.

While questions of Carter’s off-field character have come up — he was arrested and charged with racing and reckless driving before a plea bargain settled his case with no jail time — no one doubts his heart on the football field.

“Jalen didn’t have to come back and play after his first injury (foot), nor after his second injury, (knee), but both times he wanted to overcome that injury,” UGA coach Kirby Smart said. “He begged us to put him in in games he was hurt. The competitive character he’s shown I think has been really good.