James Cook: Georgia running back ready to once again create his own mark ahead of 2022 NFL Draft

ATHENS — In the minutes after Georgia won its first national championship in over 40 years, James Cook spent much of his press conference talking about his brothers. Not about his actual brother — Dalvin Cook, the running back for the Minnesota Vikings against which James has always been publicly measured. But his fellow teammates. His Bulldogs. “I mean, with me, from Miami, really it was just playing for my brothers and playing for the University of Georgia really,” Cook said. “Just coming here, like, I mean, I always wanted to win a National Championship growing up, so, I mean, we got together as brothers and we came back for one more year. And we got the dub and we worked hard all year, I mean, just to do it for the University of Georgia and everybody in this program.”

Then, seemingly out of nothing, Cook ripped off a 67-yard run against Alabama in the national championship game. The senior running back showed his breakaway speed along with his ability to make defenders miss. It set up Georgia's first touchdown and ultimately its national championship.