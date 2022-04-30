James Cook: Buffalo Bills select Georgia football running back in 2022 NFL Draft

Cook is the younger brother of Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook. With the selection, James Cook becomes the XX Bulldog taken in the 2022 NFL Draft after five Georgia players were taken on the first night of the NFL draft.

The school that produced Todd Gurley, Nick Chubb, Sony Michel, D’Andre Swift and countless other great NFL running backs has put another running back into the NFL, as Buffalo Bills took Georgia running back James Cook in the 2022 NFL Draft. Cook was taken with the No. 63 pick in the draft.

At the next level, Cook’s explosiveness and pass-catching ability will be major components of his game. He is perhaps the best pass-catching running back in the draft and demonstrated multiple times throughout his college career that he can line up on the outside and win.

He scored 11 total touchdowns last season for Georgia while adding 728 rushing yards and 284 receiving yards as a senior for the Bulldogs. Durability might be a concern, as Cook only had one season where he had more than 75 total touches throughout the season. Cook shared the running back duties with Zamir White, who is also expected to be drafted in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Cook is from Miami and signed with Georgia as a member of their 2018 recruiting class. He ended his career as a champion, as he led the Bulldogs to their first championship since 1980.

James Cook quote to know