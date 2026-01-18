clock icon
1 minute ago
By Mike Griffith, Dawgnation Staff
Latest Next Level Dawgs (NFL Dawgs)
1 minute ago
James Cook, Mecole Hardman not enough to lift Buffalo over Denver
James Cook became just the second back to rush for 100 yards against the Denver defense and Mecole Hardman caught a touchdown pass, but it wasn’t enough for Buffalo to …
Mike Griffith
5 hours ago
Matthew Stafford embracing Windy City NFL playoff showdown in Chicago
Former Georgia quarterback Matthew Stafford is not bracing for the elements in Chicago, so much as he’s embracing them.
Mike Griffith
January 17, 2026
Buffalo needs James Cook to get hot in Denver to advance in NFL playoffs
The Buffalo Bills will be on the run with former Georgia star James Cook playing a pivotal role in Denver on Saturday.
Mike Griffith
January 12, 2026
Former Georgia ‘RBU’ backs D’Andre Swift, James Cook advance in NFL …
D’Andre Swift’s career year with the Chicago Bears got even better with Saturday’s playoff win over Green Bay.
Mike Griffith
January 11, 2026
Matthew Stafford ‘calm and steady’ delivers for L.A. Rams in NFL playoff …
Matthew Stafford delivered passes with laser-like precision on the game-winning drive on Saturday with the Los Angeles Rams’ season on the line.
Mike Griffith
