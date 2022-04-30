John FitzPatrick-Georgia football-2022 NFL Draft
Georgia tight end John FitzPatrick (86) during the Bulldogs’ game against Clemson at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., on Saturday. Sept. 4, 2021. (Photo by Tony Walsh)
Tony Walsh

John FitzPatrick: Atlanta Falcons take Georgia football tight end in 2022 NFL Draft

@Kconnorriley
For the third straight year, Georgia has had a tight end taken in the NFL draft. This year, it was John FitzPatrick as the 6-foot-7, 265-pound tight end was taken with the No. 213 overall pick in the seventh round.

FitzPatrick becomes a record-setting Bulldog as he is the 15 Bulldog taken in the draft. He will join fellow Bulldog Justin Shaffer.

FitzPatrick had only five receptions last season but he played in a loaded tight end room with Brock Bowers and Darnell Washington. FitzPatrick still found a way to contribute for Georgia, as he was a strong blocker and excelled on special teams.

One thing that you can’t question about FitzPatrick is his toughness, as he broke both of his feet during the 2021 season for GEorgia. Yet FitzPatrick elected to put off surgery until after the season. That prevented him from running for teams at the NFL combine. But he still played a pivotal role for the Bulldogs as they won their first National Championship since 1980.

Recent Georgia tight ends like Charlie Woerner and Tre’ McKitty had similar levels of production at Georgia, yet have found homes in the NFL. Woerner was taken in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, while McKitty was taken in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Quote to know about John FitzPatrick

“Teams mention that, and they’ve said they’ve seen similarities. It has been awesome having that role model. He took me under his wing a couple of years back, and it’s been exciting to be a part of that tight end legacy.” -- John FitzPatrick on being compared to Charlie Woerner

What Georgia coach Kirby Smart said about John FitzPatrick

“He probably needed surgery about halfway through the year. He chose not to have that surgery. He wanted to play out the year. He did that and did a really good job for us.”

What you need to know about John FitzPatrick

