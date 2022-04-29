Jordan Davis: Philadelphia Eagles select Georgia football defensive lineman in first round of 2022 NFL Draft

Another Georgia defensive lineman is off the board in the 2022 NFL Draft, as Jordan Davis was taken with the No. 13 pick by the Philadelphia Eagles. Davis is the second Bulldog to be taken in the draft, joining Travon Walker who was taken by the Jacksonville Jaguars with the No. 1 overall pick. Davis won numerous accolades during his time at Georgia, including the Bednarik and Outland Awards while also being a First Team All-American. He was the undisputed leader of Georgia’s defense, which was one of the best units in recent memory.

At 6-foot-6 and 340 pounds, Davis is an absolute monster in the middle of the defense. He's one of if not the best run defenders in the entire class, clogging opposing running lanes and freeing up his linebackers to make plays. The two knocks on Davis throughout the draft process were his conditioning level — he weighed as much 360 pounds during the season — and his pass-rush productivity. He had just 7.0 sacks in his Georgia career. But most of those questions were answered at the NFL combine when Davis put forth one of the best performances in recent memory. He ran a 4.78 40-yard dash, the fastest ever for someone weighing over 310 pounds. He did that at 341 pounds. He also had a 123-inch broad jump, further showcasing his explosive athleticism.