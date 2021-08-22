College football expert Kirk Herbstreit slams Jake Fromm-Justin Fields revisionist history takes

Fields appeared to clearly be the more effective quarterback on Saturday, but back in 2018 both players were still developing, and Fromm had a one-year head start.

There has always been talk of Fields’ decision to leave Georgia after the 2018 season, but Saturday’s preseason game matching Fields and Fromm led to lively social media action.

At the time, it hardly seemed the place to enter a true freshman who was still learning the offense and the ability to call out protections, the importance of which was evident in Fields’ preseason NFL appearance with Chicago on Saturday.

Fromm bounced back with a win in Florida, and Georgia remained in contention for the College Football Playoffs through the SEC Championship Game in 2018. Fromm posted a line of 25-of-39 passing for 301 yards with 3 touchdowns and no interceptions against Alabama, but it wasn’t enough.

The Tide rallied to win in the fourth quarter after team sacks leader D’Andre Walker was forced out with an injury, and Jalen Hurts took advantage of UGA’s inability to continue to apply pressure and contain the edge.

Fields requested to make the ensuing Sugar Bowl trip with his teammates, and Smart was happy to bring him along, hoping he or his players could convince Fields to stay and compete for the position.

“We’ve been very open and honest that we would like him to stay,” Smart said. “.He’s worked really hard. He competed his tail off throughout the year and played a team role throughout the year.