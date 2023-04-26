Kelee Ringo: 3 things to know about the 2023 NFL Draft prospect
Georgia figures to be well represented in the 2023 NFL Draft. One of its draft-eligible prospects is cornerback Kelee Ringo.
Ringo is listed at 6-foot-2 and 207 pounds. He is from Tacoma, Wash.
Kelee Ringo made the most iconic play in Georgia football history
Ringo will forever be remembered at the University of Georgia for a play he made in the 2022 National Championship game.
Ringo started 12 games during the 2021 season and then started all 15 games in the 2022 season. He was once again a key part of Georgia’s championship defense. The Bulldogs didn’t need Ringo’s heroics to repeat once again, as the Bulldogs won 65-7 against TCU.
Ringo told reporters at the NFL combine that his winning ways are a major plus for him.
“My determination to win, my competitiveness,” Ringo said of his top traits. “I feel like I fight through adversity like no other. Just continue to work and always have room to grow. Especially with how young I am. I feel like my upside is there 100 percent.
Kelee Ringo picked off some of the top quarterbacks in the 2023 NFL Draft
“He holds everyone on the team, even the coaches, to a specific standard that is close to perfection,” Ringo said of Smart. “I feel like when coach Smart continues to bring that to practice and bring that intensity so consistently, it almost turns real. I feel like you’re going to have a lot of success when a guy like coach Smart holds himself accountable and also the coaches and players and all the way down to the general manager staff. You’re definitely going to continue to grow when that kind of standard is set.
Some NFL draft experts think that Ringo could possibly move to the safety position at some point. But to start his career, Ringo is confident he can be a difference-making cornerback.
Ringo is expected to go in either the late first or early second round. While he won’t be the first cornerback off the board, he could potentially end up outplaying his draft position.
2023 NFL Combine results: Cornerback Kelee Ringo
40-yard dash: 4.36
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 207 pounds