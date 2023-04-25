Kenny McIntosh: 3 things to know about the most versatile and clutch back entering the 2023 NFL Draft
ATHENS — Kirby Smart doesn’t often do personal shoutouts, but he made an exception in giving special recognition to Kenny McIntosh.
Smart made special mention of McIntosh at the CFP Championship Game press conference and again at the Bulldogs CFP Championship celebration at Sanford Stadium.
Stetson Bennett’s storybook career took most all of the offensive spotlight, but there was a picture of McIntosh next to Bennett greeting those who arrived at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson Airport.
It was only appropriate the busiest airport in the world would feature McIntosh, as he stepped up for Georgia this past season in many different ways.
Smart referred to McIntosh as the “Alpha Leader” of the offense, the most-liked and well-respected player in the offensive huddle.
Reliable target
Smart said it would be “impossible” to replace what McIntosh brought as a receiver out of the backfield.
Georgia was trailed trailing at Missouri by 10 points in the fourth quarter when it faced a fourth-and-2 at the Tigers’ 3-yard line.
Celebrated offensive coordinator Todd Monken had several options with the game on the line, but he trusted McIntosh more than any others. McIntosh raced off tackle, breaking a tackle in the backfield to pick up the first down.
I’ll never forget Kenny McIntosh injured, hardly practiced that week, deep thigh bruise, carrying the ball repeatedly, running through people and putting the offense on his shoulders and making plays.
McIntosh finished his senior season as one of only three SEC players since 2000 — the others Florida’s Percy Harvin and Ole Miss’ Dexter McCluster — to rush for more than 800 yards, have more than 500 yards receiving and score 10 touchdowns.