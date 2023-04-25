Kenny McIntosh: 3 things to know about the most versatile and clutch back entering the 2023 NFL Draft

ATHENS — Kirby Smart doesn’t often do personal shoutouts, but he made an exception in giving special recognition to Kenny McIntosh. Smart made special mention of McIntosh at the CFP Championship Game press conference and again at the Bulldogs CFP Championship celebration at Sanford Stadium. RELATED: Kirby Smart puts spin on second national title at celebration ceremony

Stetson Bennett’s storybook career took most all of the offensive spotlight, but there was a picture of McIntosh next to Bennett greeting those who arrived at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson Airport. It was only appropriate the busiest airport in the world would feature McIntosh, as he stepped up for Georgia this past season in many different ways.

Smart referred to McIntosh as the “Alpha Leader” of the offense, the most-liked and well-respected player in the offensive huddle. RELATED: Two-time national champ RB Kenny McIntosh takes on Senior Bowl Reliable target Smart said it would be “impossible” to replace what McIntosh brought as a receiver out of the backfield.