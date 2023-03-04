WATCH: Kenny McIntosh provides insight into NFL future, Georgia’s ‘RBU’

INDIANAPOLIS — Kenny McIntosh is ready to hand off the torch at RBU, and he’s sure it will be in capable hands regardless of who is carrying the football. “Kendall (Milton), Daijun (Edwards), Branson (Robinson), they definitely will be ready for this upcoming season,” McIntosh said while speaking to the media at the NFL Combine on Saturday.

“They are definitely going to be ready to go out there and make a statement and a name for themselves. They are definitely talented, they are definitely prepared, they’ve been in a lot of big moments already, so their time is coming.” McIntosh hopes to run his best time in the 40-yard dash on Sunday, when he and offensive linemen Warren McClendon and Broderick Jones go though NFL combine drills at Lucas Oil Stadium. McIntosh’s time as the Georgia starting running back didn’t come until his senior season, after he spent three seasons playing behind the likes of NFL backs D’Andre Swift, Zamir White and James Cook. Looking back, McIntosh said, he wouldn’t have done things any other way. “I know what I signed up for, I knew my opportunity was going to come,” McIntosh said. “Throughout those years I was developing my skills and when my opportunity presented myself, I knew I had to be ready for it.

“I developed my skillset being around those great backs.” McIntosh is the most prolific pass-catching back in Georgia history, catching 43 passes last season for 504 yards. McIntosh and Dexter McCluster are the only SEC backs since 2000 to rush for more than 800 yards, have more than 500 yards receiving and score 10 touchdowns in one season. NFL teams also like the way McIntosh pass blocks, an area he says Georgia emphasizes. “At Georgia, if you can’t pass protect, you can’t be on the field,” McIntosh said. “I consider myself a three-down back and that comes along with it. Pass protecting, running the ball and being able to catch the ball. “That’s what it is going to take at the next level, so I can definitely do it all.”

