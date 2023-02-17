NFL mock draft suggests Kenny McIntosh reunites with Todd Monken in Baltimore

In building an offense for Lamar Jackson a recent NFL.com mock draft suggest Monken might reach for the Georgia player nicknamed “The Blueprint,” Kenny McIntosh.

ATHENS — The Baltimore Ravens obviously believe Todd Monken holds the blueprint for future success.

ESPN analyst Todd McShay believes the need for a running back in Baltimore is to the extent that the Ravens may selected a back in the first round.

• Tyjae Spears (Tulane) No. 71 overall to New Orleans

“The Ravens lean on the run like few other teams,” McShay said, per BaltimoreRavens.com. “We’ve now watched them look to free agents and practice-squaders at running back in back-to-back years, as J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards (both entering the final years of their deals) navigated various injuries.

“With Robinson available (in the first round), coach John Harbaugh could make a splash.”

Harbaugh runs the draft room, but it’s a safe bet Monken will have a say in the pieces he looks to put around Lamar Jackson as he re-tools the Ravens’ offense.

“We conducted 21 interviews with 14 candidates throughout a thorough process that had wide-ranging organizational involvement,” Harbaugh said in a statement, per NFL.com.

“Todd’s leadership and coaching acumen were evident from the beginning.”

Monken, more so than anyone, knows the versatility McIntosh brings as one of only three SEC players since 2000 with more than 800 yards rushing, 500 yards receiving and 10 touchdowns in a single season.