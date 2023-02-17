NFL mock draft suggests Kenny McIntosh reunites with Todd Monken in Baltimore
ATHENS — The Baltimore Ravens obviously believe Todd Monken holds the blueprint for future success.
In building an offense for Lamar Jackson a recent NFL.com mock draft suggest Monken might reach for the Georgia player nicknamed “The Blueprint,” Kenny McIntosh.
• Jahymer Gibbs (Alabama) No. 38 overall to Las Vegas
• Zach Charbonnet (UCLA) No. 55 overall to Detroit
• Tyjae Spears (Tulane) No. 71 overall to New Orleans
• Roschon Johnson (Texas) No. 80 overall Pittsburgh
• Sean Tucker (Syracuse) No. 93 Carolina
ESPN analyst Todd McShay believes the need for a running back in Baltimore is to the extent that the Ravens may selected a back in the first round.
“The Ravens lean on the run like few other teams,” McShay said, per BaltimoreRavens.com. “We’ve now watched them look to free agents and practice-squaders at running back in back-to-back years, as J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards (both entering the final years of their deals) navigated various injuries.
“With Robinson available (in the first round), coach John Harbaugh could make a splash.”
Harbaugh runs the draft room, but it’s a safe bet Monken will have a say in the pieces he looks to put around Lamar Jackson as he re-tools the Ravens’ offense.
“We conducted 21 interviews with 14 candidates throughout a thorough process that had wide-ranging organizational involvement,” Harbaugh said in a statement, per NFL.com.
“Todd’s leadership and coaching acumen were evident from the beginning.”
Monken, more so than anyone, knows the versatility McIntosh brings as one of only three SEC players since 2000 with more than 800 yards rushing, 500 yards receiving and 10 touchdowns in a single season.
The NFL.com three-round mock suggests Baltimore will pick Tennessee receiver Jalin Hyatt with its first-round pick (at No. 25) to pair with 2021 first-round pick Rashod Bateman.
The Ravens don’t have a second round, but they do have a pick at No. 86, currently projected to be Notre Dame edge rusher Isaiah Foskey.
A trade may need to be in order for Monken and Baltimore to get McIntosh, if the 6-foot-1, 210-pounder shows up at the NFL Combine and can match the low 4.4 numbers he’s currently running during his training in South Florida.
James Cook — 5-11, 199 — was also projected as a third-round pick last season but ended up running a 4.42 at the combine and was selected by the Buffalo Bills in the second round.
McIntosh, deemed by many to be a bigger version of Cook, wouldn’t seem likely to last until the third round provided he follows up his strong week at the Senior Bowl with good metrics and drill work at the NFL combine in two weeks.
