WATCH: Kenny McIntosh shines at Senior Bowl, asks Todd Monken to stay at Georgia for another title

To be clear, McIntosh wants more for the Bulldogs after his departure, too, to the extent he publicly encouraged offensive coordinator Todd Monken to stay another year after Wednesday’s practice.

MOBILE, Ala. — Kenny McIntosh left Georgia with an unmatched tailback legacy as a two-time national champion, and he’s showing the NFL he wants more.

“That’s them, that’s not me, that’s how they feel, (but) I feel like I have a lot to prove,” McIntosh said. “I feel I left a lot on the field from this season, and I want to control the controllables. I can come out here and talk to GMs, and build those relationships

“Most guys don’t have that opportunity and I do, so why not take advantage of it?”

As for Monken’s future at Georgia, McIntosh explained why keeping the offensive coordinator would be big for the Bulldogs.

“I want him to stay at Georgia, the offense scheme is crazy, I love how he runs his offense, he has the weapons there to do it again,” McIntosh said, echoing Senior Bowl teammate Chris Smith’s thoughts about the potential for a three-peat.

“Guys already know his offensive scheme, (and) I think there would be a lot more pressure on the younger guys if they have to learn a whole new offense, because I’ve been through, I had to switch from (James) Coley to Monken.

