Georgia tailback Kenny McIntosh exits Senior Bowl Practice One early

McIntosh had gotten off to a hot start working his way up the draft boards before going down on the turf with 30 minutes left in the opening practice.

MOBILE, Ala. — Georgia tailback Kenny McIntosh walked off the Hancock-Whitney Stadium turf on his own power after a few scary moments on Tuesday.

McIntosh was trying to catch a deflected pass that had bounded high in the air when he was twisted up with two defenders also looking to make a play on the football.

Senior Bowl medical personnel tended to McIntosh immediately, and after a few minutes of having his leg and knee closely examined, got up on his own power and walked off the field.

McIntosh was diagnosed with a calf cramp and is expected to return to practice on Wednesday, according to sources close to him.

Safety Chris Smith, who has been training with McIntosh had four batted down passes in drill work and didn’t let any receivers get behind him.

Warren McClendon, involved in a well-documented tragic car accident on the UGA campus less than two weeks ago, was lined up at right tackle and taking reps.

Jack Podlesny is the fourth Bulldogs’ player taking part in the Senior Bowl drills and enjoyed a strong opening practice.