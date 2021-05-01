Mark Webb 2021 NFL Draft
Another Georgia defensive back has been drafted in the 2021 NFL Draft, as Mark was taken by the Los Angeles Chargers in the seventh round with pick No. 241.
Webb came to Georgia as a wide receiver in the 2017 Georgia recruiting class out of Philadelphia. He is cousins with Detroit Lions running back D’Andre Swift, who was taken in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft.
Shortly into his Georgia career, Webb made the move to the defensive backfield, where he would eventually emerge as a starter as a nickelback in Georgia’s defense.
Webb was a key piece of Georgia’s top-ranked defense in 2019 and 2020. Over those two seasons, he racked up 67 tackles, five pass deflections, two forced fumbles and an interception.
Georgia used Webb in a variety of ways at its Star position, asking to both cover and be an enforcer in the run game.
“It’s a lot of different things for the nickel to take on. It’s a multi-faceted thing,” Webb said. “You can’t just have one perfect body at nickel. You can’t be scared when you’re at nickel. It really helps the whole team if you can be effective at nickel.”
At the NFL level, Webb could possibly move to safety as a passing down linebacker.
Webb is the ninth Bulldog taken in the draft, as he joins Eric Stokes, Tyson Campbell, Azeez Ojulari, Monty Rice, Ben Cleveland, Tre’ McKitty, Richard LeCounte and Trey Hill. The six Bulldogs taken in the first three rounds were a program record for Georgia.
The selection of Webb sets a new record for GEorgia.
