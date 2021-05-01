Mark Webb-2021 NFL Draft

Another Georgia defensive back has been drafted in the 2021 NFL Draft, as Mark was taken by the Los Angeles Chargers in the seventh round with pick No. 241.

Webb came to Georgia as a wide receiver in the 2017 Georgia recruiting class out of Philadelphia. He is cousins with Detroit Lions running back D’Andre Swift, who was taken in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Shortly into his Georgia career, Webb made the move to the defensive backfield, where he would eventually emerge as a starter as a nickelback in Georgia’s defense.