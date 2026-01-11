clock iconclock icon
By Mike Griffith, Dawgnation Staff
‘PhillyDawgs,’ Matthew Stafford and James Cook among Georgia stars in NFL …
ATHENS -- Matthew Stafford leads a significant list of former Georgia players in prominent roles with the NFL playoffs about to crank up.
Mike Griffith
Former Georgia star James Cook takes NFL rushing lead on heels of ninth …
Former Georgia tailback James Cook has taken over the NFL rushing lead with 1,532 yards through 15 games.
Mike Griffith
Nakobe Dean and ‘Philly Dawgs’ roll, Matthew Stafford maintains MVP pace
The “Philly Dawgs” are rolling again and Matthew Stafford’s NFL MVP campaign continues.
Mike Griffith
Brock Bowers doing work to lift Las Vegas’ NFL fortunes
Brock Bowers helped lead Georgia football to two national championships, and now he is being tasked with helping to change the culture of the Las Vegas Raiders.
Mike Griffith
Roquan Smith leadership keys Baltimore turnaround, Ravens win fifth …
Former Georgia linebacker and Butkus Award recipient Roquan Smith is back in familiar territory leading his team and winning football games.
Mike Griffith
