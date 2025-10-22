Matthew Stafford was slinging in the London rain on Sunday, to the tune of an NFL international game-record five touchdown passes.

“Do I get a sword or something?” joked Stafford, who was playing in London for the third time in his 17 NFL seasons. “It’s a cool thing, we’ll see how long it (the record) lasts.”

There were some who wondered how much longer Stafford could last after back issues limited his offseason training and put his NFL future in question.

The 37-year-old former Georgia quarterback has silenced the doubters, getting the Los Angeles Rams off to a 5-2 start with the 35-7 victory over Jacksonville at Wembley Stadium.

Stafford was 21-of-33 passing for 182 yards despite rainy, less-than-ideal conditions, connecting with 10 different players.

“We spread the ball around a bunch today,” said Stafford, who, prior to Sunday, hadn’t throw five touchdown passes in a game since the 2015 season when he was still with the Detroit Lions.

“A bunch of guys caught it and made some plays. I’m excited for where our offense is going.”

Indeed, Stafford’s success came despite the Rams missing All-Pro receiver Puka Nacua, who was out with an ankle injury.

Davante Adams, like Stafford a future NFL Hall of Fame candidate, helped compensate by reeling in three of Stafford’s five touchdown passes.

Advanced metrics indicated the Jaguars applied a season-high blitz rate of 55.9 percent.

Former Georgia team captain Warren McClendon was a starting offensive tackle for the Los Angeles offensive line, which prevented any sacks.

“It was a tough game to throw and catch with the (wet) ball and just the way the field was going, so they were playing sticky in coverage a lot and bringing some pressure,” Stafford said. “They are an aggressive style of defense. They have a really good front, a bunch of first-round picks all over that front.”

But like many of the defenses before them, the Jaguars were unable to rattle Stafford, who was the No. 1 pick in the 2009 NFL Draft off a Mark Richt-coached UGA football team.

Stafford, whose quarterback coach at Georgia was current Bulldogs’ offensive coordinator Mike Bobo, leads the NFL with 17 touchdown passes and ranks third in passing yards (1,866).

Stafford, asked to compare this season’s Rams to the 2021 Super Bowl-winning version, noted how such comparisons are difficult, if not somewhat irrelevant.

“Every team is different, you come to the NFL, every single year, there’s like 30 percent turnover,” Stafford said. “So, you have new players on your team, a different style you have to figure out; what’s going to be us this year? We’re doing that, and developing that, and getting wins along the way.

“I feel there’s a lot more success out there for us.”

Other noteworthy former Dawgs in the NFL this week:

• D’Andre Swift stayed hot in Chicago, leading the Bears to a 26-14 win over New Orleans with 19 carries for 124 yards and a touchdown in addition to catching a pass for 14 yards.

• Cornerback Tyson Campbell, recently traded (Oct. 9) from Jacksonville to Cleveland, recorded the first interception for a touchdown (34-yard return) of his NFL career in the Browns’ 31-6 win over Miami.

• Safety Tykee Smith had 13 tackles, including two TFLs, in Tampa Bay’s 24-9 loss to Detroit. Smith leads all NFL defensive backs with 58 tackles this season.

• Offensive guard Tate Ratledge is making a bid to make the NFL’s all-rookie team, as he was part of a Lions’ line that helped generate nearly 400 yards in the 24-9 win over the Buccaneers.

• The Philly Dawgs were active in a 28-22 win over Minnesota, as Jordan Davis had three tackles including a TFL, Jalen Carter had three tackles, Nakobe Dean had six tackles and Kelee Ringo had five tackles.

• Five former Georgia players contributed to Green Bay’s 27-23 win over Arizona: Quay Walker had nine tackles and 1 1/2 sacks, Javon Bullard had eight tackles, Nazir Stackhouse had two tackles, Warren Brinson had four tackles and on offense tight end John FitzPatrick had a 6-yard reception.

• Trevor Etienne starred on special teams for Carolina in its 13-6 win over the New York Jets, returning a kick for 45 yards and three punts for 35 yards.

• Ladd McConkey had nine catches for 67 yards for the Los Angles Chargers in a 38-24 loss to Indianapolis.

• George Pickens had four catches for 82 yards in Dallas’ 44-22 win over Washington