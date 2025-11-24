Matthew Stafford is playing arguably the best football of his career, putting up NFL MVP numbers while leading the Los Angeles Rams to a banner season.

Stafford was 25-of-35 passing for 273 yards and there touchdowns in a 34-7 win over Tampa Bay that moved the Rams (9-2) a game ahead of Philadelphia for the NFC’s top playoff seed with six games left in the season.

“He’s a fine wine,” Los Angeles coach Sean McVay said after the game. “He’s just getting better with age.“

Stafford’s 30 passing touchdowns this season lead the NFL by a wide margin — Dak Prescott and Jared Goff each have 23 — and he’s thrown just two interceptions, a mark bettered only by the Eagles’ Jalen Hurts, who has thrown one.

Stafford, at 37 years old playing in his 17th season, is taking his success in stride and keeping his focus on the future.

“I’m surrounded by really good players, great receivers, great backs, great tight ends, all of them are catching touchdowns, and obviously I can’t do any of that if the guys up front aren’t doing what they are doing, and they are doing a helluva job,” said Stafford, who played at Georgia from 2006-2008 under former coach Mark Richt.

“There are still plays I want back and things we can be better on, but I’m enjoying playing with this group; it’s steady, week-in and week-out they show up to work.”

Stafford noted that not having the opportunity to practice a train in the preseason because of a back issue provided him with an appreciation for the game.

“My situation during training camp with the injury I was going through and not being able to do much of anything for four to six weeks, sometimes being without something let’s you know how much you really love doing it,” Stafford said, “and I love playing this game, I appreciate it. When you’re without something like that, and then you get a chance to go back and do it, it’s a lot of fun.”

Stafford shared after the win over the Buccaneers — the Rams’ sixth in a row — how much goes into his performances, his gifted arm talent aside.

“I feel like I have to earn it every single week,” Stafford said. “I get out there in practice and try to be as good as I can, and some days I’m better than others, and I still live and die with practices.

“Sometimes if I have a bad one, it eats me up for the day and I can’t wait to get back out there. So all that is earned.”

Stafford, whose streak of 308 pass attempts without an interception is only the eight of its kind in the NFL this century, believes he can play even better.

“It’s never going to be perfect, you’re not going to sit out there and throw the ball exactly where you want to and go and do everything you want to every single time,” Stafford said, “but I push myself and my teammates to be as good as we can …. “

So far that’s been good enough to make Stafford the odds-on favorite to win NFL MVP honors and earn the admiration of his head coach and teammates, most all who believe they are getting the best football version of Stafford in his career.

“I’m not trying to label it,” Stafford said, “I just know I’m having fun.”