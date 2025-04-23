ATHENS — Mykel Williams has been compared to a former first-round pick since arriving at Georgia, and on Thursday night, he will become one himself.

Williams, a 6-foot-5, 265-pound defensive end, has been near the top of many 2025 NFL Draft projections throughout this past season, with many citing former No. 1 overall pick Travon Walker as a close comparison.

Williams, who played much of this season at less than 100 percent after suffering a severe ankle sprain in the season-opening 34-3 win over Clemson, learned to live with the comparisons to Walker early on.

“Travon is himself, I’m myself, but I’ve got to go out there and perform the same,” Walker said. “Travon was special because of how big he is (6-5, 272) and how fast he can move, very persistent, versatile, like myself …

“I think that’s where the comparison coms from, but yeah, that’s what made us special.”

Walker ran a 4.51-second time at his NFL combine, while Walker’s unofficial time at UGA’s Pro Day — which has a slower turf field than used at the combine — was 4.74.

That difference is straight-line speed, however, is somewhat offset by Williams pass-rushing skills, as he’s considered to have an elite ability to “hand fight” at the line of scrimmage while fighting off blocks.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart praised Williams’ ability to play through his ankle injury throughout the season.

“It’s my work ethic, (and) the intensity and focus that I have with it,” Williams said. “Georgia has prepared me for the NFL by making me a pro.”

Here are three more things to know about Williams:

Texas dominator

Williams recorded four of his five sacks in 2024 in two games against Texas, getting two sacks against the Longhorns in each outing.

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian noted Williams’ effectiveness against his team in Austin after he had been out with the ankle injury.

“He’s obviously an elite pass rusher that can put stress on your tackles and put stress on your quarterback,” Sarkisian said. “(Williams) looked a lot better in person than he did on tape throughout the season. I know he hadn’t been healthy since the very beginning of the year, but they got him healthy right in the nick of time for our game.”

Atlanta Falcons’ radar

Williams, who hails from Columbus, Ga., might end up playing his professional football in his home state.

The Atlanta Falcons hosted Williams last Wednesday on the final day of the franchise’s pre-draft visits.

Atlanta has the 15th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and is in dire need of an edge rusher like Williams, who in addition to his 5 sacks and 15 QB hurries and 2 forced fumble.

Lessons learned

Williams said playing through injuries throughout his career at Georgia has given him a tougher mindset.

“It’s just made me more resilient,” Williams said. “It’s another obstacle in my way that I can push through.”

UGA coach Kirby Smart is quick to vouch for Williams.

“He had a tremendous work ethic,” Smart said. “He’s had the best camp he’s ever had, you know, there’s value in that.

“We have 10, 15 NFL scouts at practice. We have that many out there (Tuesday). We have that many out there in camp. So, I mean, the reps he’s taken against really good players on our team, I think all that creates value for him. So, he’s been really level-headed. He doesn’t let things get him down. He’s not real emotional. He doesn’t take up highs and lows.”