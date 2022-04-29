Nakobe Dean will still be ‘a problem’ for the NFL despite falling out of first round of 2022 NFL Draft,

A scroll through Nakobe Dean’s Instagram story will tell you everything you need to know about the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. As Georgia defender after Georgia defender went in the first round — five in total — there was Dean celebrating the success of his teammates with the same fervor of a family member. It’s yet another display as to why Dean was such a revered leader for Georgia’s championship team. He truly loved his teammates, even if it sometimes meant Dean had to make sacrifices. Related: Nakobe Dean, Channing Tindall recount memorable National Championship outburst: ‘He had some words for me’

Of course, lost in the celebration of his teammates was the fact that we didn’t get to see Dean celebrating on Thursday night. For all the success Thursday night brought the Georgia football program, Dean did not hear his name called as he was passed on in the first 32 picks of the draft by 19 different teams. That this happened isn’t necessarily a surprise at this point. Dean had slowly been sliding down draft boards throughout the draft process. His 5-foot-11 frame coupled with 31-inch arms gave NFL decision-makers concern. Add in that we didn’t see him run a 40-yard dash due to a pec strain he suffered while training for the draft and you had even further questions about Dean’s long-term upside, even though none of that seemed to slow him down while at Georgia. The same reason Travon Walker went first overall and Quay Walker, Dean’s teammate at Georgia, was the first inside linebacker taken explains Dean’s slide. Even though Dean was the more accomplished college player, NFL teams value what you could potentially do more than what you have done. Even if you were perhaps the greatest linebacker in program history at a place that has been dubbed “LBU.”