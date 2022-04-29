Nakobe Dean will still be ‘a problem’ for the NFL despite falling out of first round of 2022 NFL Draft,
A scroll through Nakobe Dean’s Instagram story will tell you everything you need to know about the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. As Georgia defender after Georgia defender went in the first round — five in total — there was Dean celebrating the success of his teammates with the same fervor of a family member.
It’s yet another display as to why Dean was such a revered leader for Georgia’s championship team. He truly loved his teammates, even if it sometimes meant Dean had to make sacrifices.
Related: Nakobe Dean, Channing Tindall recount memorable National Championship outburst: ‘He had some words for me’
Of course, lost in the celebration of his teammates was the fact that we didn’t get to see Dean celebrating on Thursday night. For all the success Thursday night brought the Georgia football program, Dean did not hear his name called as he was passed on in the first 32 picks of the draft by 19 different teams.
That this happened isn’t necessarily a surprise at this point. Dean had slowly been sliding down draft boards throughout the draft process. His 5-foot-11 frame coupled with 31-inch arms gave NFL decision-makers concern. Add in that we didn’t see him run a 40-yard dash due to a pec strain he suffered while training for the draft and you had even further questions about Dean’s long-term upside, even though none of that seemed to slow him down while at Georgia.
The same reason Travon Walker went first overall and Quay Walker, Dean’s teammate at Georgia, was the first inside linebacker taken explains Dean’s slide. Even though Dean was the more accomplished college player, NFL teams value what you could potentially do more than what you have done. Even if you were perhaps the greatest linebacker in program history at a place that has been dubbed “LBU.”
If you watched Dean play at Georgia — where he won the Butkus Award given to the nation’s best linebacker — you know he didn’t often wait. His ability to process what was happening usually meant he was the first one to the ball. Good things usually happened for Georgia when that was the case.
Yet on Thursday night, Dean found himself waiting and waiting and waiting. And after nearly four hours, his name was not called, forcing the talented linebacker to wait another day to have his NFL dreams realized.
Every time Dean stepped on the field last season, he was the best player on Georgia’s defense. The same defense that had the best first round of any NFL draft ever, with a record-setting five defenders going in the first round. Dean should’ve been the sixth.
That is the prize that awaits some team on Friday night in Dean. A player who won’t wait all that long to make a massive impact at the NFL. One that might out-play even those talented teammates that went before him in the 2022 NFL Draft.
More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation
- Social media reacts to record-breaking first round for Kirby Smart, Georgia football program
- Why 2022 NFL Draft pick Travon Walker going No. 1 overall means so much to Kirby Smart
- Minnesota Vikings select Lewis Cine in 2022 NFL Draft, caps Georgia football record-breaking first round
- Devonte Wyatt: Green Bay Packers select Georgia football defensive tackle in 2022 NFL Draft
- Quay Walker: Green Bay Packers take Georgia football linebacker in the first round of 2022 NFL Draft
- Jordan Davis: Philadelphia Eagles select Georgia football defensive lineman in first round of 2022 NFL Draft
- Travon Walker: Jacksonville Jaguars take Georgia football edge rusher with No. 1 pick in 2022 NFL Draft
- Travon Walker: All the reasons the standout Georgia Bulldog could be the No. 1 pick in 2022 NFL Draft
- Georgia defensive line will dominate first round of 2022 NFL Draft thanks to teachings of Tray Scott