‘Got my boy with me’: Jordan Davis, Georgia football teammates celebrate Nakobe Dean after draft day slide

Nakobe Dean is well aware of what is happening to him. He knows that at some point he was considered a first-round draft pick, as he was invited to Las Vegas to participate in the NFL draft.

Yet Dean had to wait all the way until the end of the third round to hear his name called. The Philadelphia Eagles, who drafted teammate Jordan Davis in the first round, took Dean with the No. 83 overall pick in the draft.

