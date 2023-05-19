Nakobe Dean shares how Nolan Smith convinced him to become a Georgia Bulldog

Nakobe Dean and Nolan Smith will be teammates once again at the NFL level. The Philadelphia Eagles drafted Smith in the first round of this year’s draft after taking Dean in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Dean and Smith’s relationship stretches back to before they were national-championship-winning defenders for the Bulldogs though. The two spoke often as recruits, as Dean shared on Friday’s episode of Good Morning Football. “It started in our high school recruitment,” Dean said. “Nolan, he had the personality. I wasn’t as open and able to talk to people like he could, but I remember, he was committed to Georgia early out of IMG. I saw him on a visit, he was talking, he was loud, he could talk to everybody. He was just like, ‘Man, you’re gonna come here, and you’ll be my roommate. We’re going to have a good time and we’re going to win the National Championship.’”

Smith and Dean are two of five former Bulldogs to be taken by the Philadelphia Eagles in the last two drafts. Philadelphia has also taken Jordan Davis, Jalen Carter and Kelee Ringo. Philadelphia general manager Howie Roseman spoke during the NFL draft about why he’s had such an affinity for taking Georgia players, even as a Florida alum. “When you have guys that are new and coming in to a new city, a new environment, a new football team, now they know people. They’re not uncertain,” Roseman said. “They can go to each other and say, ‘Tell me how this works. Tell me about the city. Where should I live, where should I go?’ A lot of the things we take for granted when we’re talking about the draft process. And now they have people to rely on.