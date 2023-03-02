Georgia players poised to make 2023 NFL Combine statement, follow Channing Tindall’s lead

INDIANAPOLIS — Channing Tindall became one of the biggest stories of the NFL Combine last year once the drills got underway, and there are a handful of Georgia players expecting to do the same in this draft class. Nolan Smith and Robert Beal will find themselves doing field drills on Day Two of NFL Combine activity, with Beal also expected to run the 40-yard dash and partake in other combine events.

Tindall came in at 6-foot-2 and 230 pounds last year and ran a blazing time of 4.42 seconds in the 40-yard dash, while also recording an incredible 42-inch vertical jump and explosive 129-inch broad jump. RELATED: How Channing Tindall brings untapped potential to NFL It was enough for the Miami Dolphins to draft Tindall in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft on his talent and upside alone, as he didn’t start a game for the Bulldogs the entire 2021 season. DawgNation asked Miami head coach Mike McDaniel about what’s ahead for Tindall next season after his playing time limited him to just three tackles in 16 games. “I’m expecting a big offseason and a big jump in Year Two, Channing knows that, and he has that expectation for himself,” McDaniel said. “He worked very diligently, but I think it’s a matter of him really being able to visualize and really carry out all assignments within the defensive structure that I know he’s really mandating for himself to take another step.” NFL teams aren’t big on second chances, but the Dolphins knew Tindall would need more work and experience before being ready to contribute.

McDaniel, who will also be entering his second year in a new job, is optimistic the athletic Tindall will work out. “I think he did a great job with the reps that he had on the scout team and during the year or practice,” McDaniel said. “He did develop, and we’re excited about this next year of opportunity to really take advantage of some opportunity that he will have.” In addition to Beal and Smith on the field, there will also be three Bulldogs’ players partaking in media interviews: • Jack Podlesny, 8:30 a.m. • Chris Smith, 10 a.m. • Kelee Ringo, 11:40 a.m.

Smith and Ringo will begin their on-field testing on Friday, and both will be fighting for ground as their NFL Draft stock has been widely discussed.

