Georgia football 2023 NFL Combine preview: When Bulldogs will appear, what’s at stake

The Bulldogs, on the heels of last year’s record-breaking 15 NFL draft picks, will have 12 players at the NFL Combine this week in Indianapolis.

ATHENS — Kirby Smart’s budding Georgia football dynasty is about to stage another week-long commercial for top prospects.

Only Alabama, with 13 players, will have more players on hand at the NFL’s version of an interactive job fair.

Georgia, since 2020, has had 47 players

Most players will perform — and compete — in various drills such as the 40-yard dash, the vertical jump, long jump, bench press and shuttle runs.

Georgia produced the No. 1 overall draft pick last year in the form of Travon Walker, and the Bulldogs might do it again with Jalen Carter rated by many the top prospect.

Carter, a defensive tackle, is projected to be the Chicago Bears selection at No. 1 unless the Bears trade down and Houston assumes the No. 1 pick, in which case Alabama QB Bryce Young is favored to be first off the board.

The Bulldogs had five first-round NFL picks last year, and under the most optimal projection could have five again this season.