Georgia football 2023 NFL Combine preview: When Bulldogs will appear, what’s at stake
ATHENS — Kirby Smart’s budding Georgia football dynasty is about to stage another week-long commercial for top prospects.
The Bulldogs, on the heels of last year’s record-breaking 15 NFL draft picks, will have 12 players at the NFL Combine this week in Indianapolis.
Only Alabama, with 13 players, will have more players on hand at the NFL’s version of an interactive job fair.
Georgia, since 2020, has had 47 players
Most players will perform — and compete — in various drills such as the 40-yard dash, the vertical jump, long jump, bench press and shuttle runs.
Georgia produced the No. 1 overall draft pick last year in the form of Travon Walker, and the Bulldogs might do it again with Jalen Carter rated by many the top prospect.
Carter, a defensive tackle, is projected to be the Chicago Bears selection at No. 1 unless the Bears trade down and Houston assumes the No. 1 pick, in which case Alabama QB Bryce Young is favored to be first off the board.
The Bulldogs had five first-round NFL picks last year, and under the most optimal projection could have five again this season.
8:30 a.m. Jack Podlesny: Podlesny needs to kick well at each turn from here on out, it’s a deep draft for kickers.
10 a.m. Chris Smith: Smith has a challenge: run a fast time and show NFL teams he can add weight to his 188-pound frame.
11:40 a.m.: Kelee Ringo: Ringo’s size and speed will get a lot of attention this week and make him a top item of conversation.
FRIDAY
9:30 a.m.: Darnell Washington: The 6-7 1/2, 280-pound Washington will drop jaws with his size, but how will he run and lift?
10:30 a.m.: Stetson Bennett: Bennett’s underdog story will take another turn, for better or worse, at the NFL combine.
11:10 a.m.: Kearis Jackson: Jackson’s blue-collar approach is respected, but the combine favors those who dazzle.
SATURDAY
8 a.m. Warren McClendon: Truly one of the most inspirational stories of the combine, performing six weeks after the tragic UGA crash.
9:40 a.m. Kenny McIntosh: McIntosh is aiming for a low-4.4 number — on par with James Cook — to lock into the second round.
10:50 a.m. Broderick Jones: Jones’ athleticism should move the needle, and his interviews promise to be interesting.
