NFL Draft 2022: Georgia football live updates, picks, and analysis for picks

The 2022 NFL Draft is set to get underway in Las Vegas on Thursday night. Below you can find live updates for Georgia football players, as well as the picks and analysis of where they might potentially land. Georgia sent 14 players to the NFL combine and could very well set multiple records with the NFL Draft in 2022. The record for most players taken in a single draft is 14. NFL Draft 2022 Georgia football Live updates for the first round 5 a.m., Thursday update: The first round will start with the Jacksonville Jaguars as they hold the No. 1 overall pick. And there is a very good chance a Bulldog is the first off the board in Travon Walker.

The Georgia defensive end is battling Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson for the right to be the top pick. While Hutchinson had long been the favorite, Walker has recently gotten a lot of buzz in terms of being the top pick. He would be the first former Bulldog to go No. 1 since Matthew Stafford was taken first in the 2009 draft. It would also be the highest a Georgia defender has ever gone in the draft. Walker did meet with Jacksonville in Athens before his Pro Day in March. In the event he isn’t taken first, Walker is expected to go at lowest seven to the New York Giants. Related: What the national media is saying about Georgia football prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft