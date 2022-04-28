NFL Draft 2022: Georgia football live updates, picks, and analysis for picks
The 2022 NFL Draft is set to get underway in Las Vegas on Thursday night. Below you can find live updates for Georgia football players, as well as the picks and analysis of where they might potentially land.
Georgia sent 14 players to the NFL combine and could very well set multiple records with the NFL Draft in 2022. The record for most players taken in a single draft is 14.
NFL Draft 2022 Georgia football Live updates for the first round
5 a.m., Thursday update: The first round will start with the Jacksonville Jaguars as they hold the No. 1 overall pick. And there is a very good chance a Bulldog is the first off the board in Travon Walker.
The Georgia defensive end is battling Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson for the right to be the top pick. While Hutchinson had long been the favorite, Walker has recently gotten a lot of buzz in terms of being the top pick. He would be the first former Bulldog to go No. 1 since Matthew Stafford was taken first in the 2009 draft. It would also be the highest a Georgia defender has ever gone in the draft.
Walker did meet with Jacksonville in Athens before his Pro Day in March. In the event he isn’t taken first, Walker is expected to go at lowest seven to the New York Giants.
After Walker, the consensus is that Jordan Davis will be the next Bulldog of the board. While the 6-foot-6, 340-pound defensive tackle could go in the top-10, Baltimore at No. 14 and the Los Angeles Chargers at No. 17 are possible landing spots for Davis.
A third defensive lineman is expected to be taken in the 20s, as that is when Devonte Wyatt is likely to come off the board. Tampa Bay at No. 27 has been a popular landing spot.
From there, four other Bulldogs have been mentioned as possible first-round draft picks. For much of the draft process, many thought linebacker Nakobe Dean would be a first-round pick. But his stock has been falling throughout the process due to concerns over his size.
Interestingly, Quay Walker has seen his stock really shoot up, and recent reports have him possibly being the first linebacker coming off the board.
Safety Lewis Cine and wide receiver George Pickens have also been gaining steam as first-round picks.
NFL Draft 2022 Georgia football prospects
- Travon Walker, defensive end, 6-foot-5, 272 pounds, Draft range: Pick 1-10
- Jordan Davis, defensive tackle, 6-foot-6, 340 pounds, Draft range: Pick 7-20
- Devonte Wyatt, defensive tackle, 6-foot-3, 304 rounds, Draft range: Pick 20-35
- Quay Walker, linebacker, 6-foot-4, 241 pounds, Draft range: Pick 18-45
- Nakobe Dean, linebacker, 5-foot-11, 229 pounds, Draft range: Pick 15-40
- Lewis Cine, safety, 6-foot-2, 199 pounds, Draft range: Pick 24-40
- George Pickens, wide receiver, 193 pounds, Draft range: Pick 23-50
- Channing Tindall, linebacker, 6-foot-2, 230 pounds, Draft range: Late-second to mid-third
- James Cook, running back, 5-foot-11, 199 pounds, Draft range: Early-third to early fourth
- Jamaree Salyer, offensive line, 6-foot-3, 321 pounds, Draft range: Mid-third to early fourth
- Zamir White, running back, 6-foot, 214 pounds, Draft range: Late-third to early fifth
- Derion Kendrick, cornerback, 6-foot, 194 rounds, Draft range: Fifth round to seventh round
- Justin Shaffer, offensive line, 6-foot-4, 314 pounds, Draft range: Fifth round to seventh round
- Jake Camarda, punter, 6-foot-1, 193 pounds, Draft range: Sixth-round to undrafted
- John FitzPatrick, tight end, 6-foot-7, 265 pounds, Draft range: Sixth round to undrafted
NFL Draft 2022: Georgia player picks, selections
*This section will be updated as players as picked
