NFL Draft 2023: Live updates, picks, analysis for Georgia football players
The first round of the 2023 NFL Draft will begin in Kansas City on Thursday night. Below you can find live updates for Georgia football players, as well as the picks and analysis of where they might potentially land.
Georgia is expected to have three players taken in the first round and could see up to 10 Bulldogs have their names called over the entire draft. Georgia had a record 15 players taken in last year’s draft
10:00 a.m. ET: Thursday figures to be another big day for the Georgia football program. It is the first day of the 2023 NFL Draft and Georgia is expected to be well-represented, as has become accustomed under Kirby Smart.
Three Bulldogs are likely to be drafted within the first 20 picks of the draft. Jalen Carter, Nolan Smith and Broderick Jones will all hear their names called on Thursday night.
Carter is most likely going to be the first one off the board. His most common landing spots have been Seattle at pick No. 5, Detroit at 6 and Chicago at 9.
Smith’s range starts with pick No. 8 and the Atlanta Falcons. From there, Philadelphia at No. 10 and Green Bay at No. 13 have been mentioned as possible future homes.
Jones might have the widest range of the Bulldogs expected to go in the first round. He could go as high as No. 9 to the Chicago Bears. But some see him having to wait until pick No. 19 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Georgia could possibly see Darnell Washington and Kelee Ringo go in the first round as well, but at this moment it seems likely they slide into the second round. Tyson Campbell, George Pickens and Azeez Ojulari are all recent examples of Georgia players who fell out of the first round but were still able to find early success at the NFL level.
The Bulldogs won’t match their draft haul from last year, when they had 15 players taken in the NFL draft. But Georgia could very well once again reach double digits. Stetson Bennett, Chris Smith and Kenny McIntosh are some of the Georgia players who will have to wait until the third day of the draft to hear their names called, but they’re still likely to be selected in this year’s draft.
Carter is the only Bulldog who will be attending the draft in person this year. The festivities begin at 8 p.m. ET, with ESPN and the NFL Network broadcasting the event.
NFL Draft 2023 Georgia football prospects
- Jalen Carter, defensive tackle. Draft range: Pick No. 3 through Pick No. 10
- Nolan Smith, outside linebacker. Draft range: Pick No. 8 through Pick No. 20
- Broderick Jones, offensive tackle. Draft range: Pick No. 9 through Pick No. 19
- Kelee Ringo, cornerback. Draft range: Pick No. 21 through Pick No. 60
- Darnell Washington, tight end. Draft range: Pick No. 24 through Pick No. 50
- Chris Smith, safety. Draft range: Fourth/fifth round
- Stetson Bennett, quarterback. Draft range: Fifth/seventh round
- Warren McClendon, offensive tackle. Draft range: Fifth/sixth round
- Robert Beal, outside linebacker. Draft range: Sixth/seventh round
- Kenny McIntosh, running back. Draft range: Sixth/seventh round
- Kearis Jackson, wide receiver. Draft range: Seventh round/UDFA
- Jack Podlesny, kicker. Draft range: Seventh round/UDFA
- Warren Ericson, offensive guard. Draft range: Seventh round/UDFA
NFL Draft 2023 Georgia football picks, selections
This section will be updated as picks are made throughout the draft
