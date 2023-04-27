NFL Draft 2023: Live updates, picks, analysis for Georgia football players

The first round of the 2023 NFL Draft will begin in Kansas City on Thursday night. Below you can find live updates for Georgia football players, as well as the picks and analysis of where they might potentially land. Georgia is expected to have three players taken in the first round and could see up to 10 Bulldogs have their names called over the entire draft. Georgia had a record 15 players taken in last year’s draft NFL Draft 2023 Georgia football live updates, analysis 10:00 a.m. ET: Thursday figures to be another big day for the Georgia football program. It is the first day of the 2023 NFL Draft and Georgia is expected to be well-represented, as has become accustomed under Kirby Smart.

Three Bulldogs are likely to be drafted within the first 20 picks of the draft. Jalen Carter, Nolan Smith and Broderick Jones will all hear their names called on Thursday night. Carter is most likely going to be the first one off the board. His most common landing spots have been Seattle at pick No. 5, Detroit at 6 and Chicago at 9. Smith’s range starts with pick No. 8 and the Atlanta Falcons. From there, Philadelphia at No. 10 and Green Bay at No. 13 have been mentioned as possible future homes.