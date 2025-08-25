clock icon
Latest Next Level Dawgs (NFL Dawgs)
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
2 minutes ago
NFL Georgia rookie breakdown: Malaki Starks leads list of impressive …
Georgia football is alive and well in the NFL, with each of the Bulldogs' 13 picks in the most recent draft expected to make their respective club's 53-man roster, barring …
Mike Griffith
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
August 23, 2025
Matthew Stafford returns to practice with L.A. Rams, Stetson Bennett …
Matthew Stafford returned from the back issues that sidelined him at the start of fall camp and is optimistic he'll be ready to start the season under center for the Los …
Mike Griffith
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
August 19, 2025
Some Georgia rookies fighting to make NFL rosters as preseason winds down
ATHENS — Georgia has several established stars in the NFL polishing their skills for the regular season, but the Bulldogs also have a handful of former players trying just to …
Mike Griffith
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
August 18, 2025
Fantasy Football advice on Georgia players in the NFL: Brock Bowers brings …
ATHENS — Georgia fans know better than anyone that Brock Bowers is looking to score every time he touches the football
Mike Griffith
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
August 17, 2025
Stetson Bennett stages Hollywood ending in Rams 23-22 win
Stetson Bennett has recaptured his gift for heroics at the NFL level, rallying the Los Angeles Rams to a last-second win on Saturday night.
Mike Griffith
Leave a Comment