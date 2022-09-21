Nick Chubb blames himself for scoring a touchdown
Being the man of character that he is, Nick Chubb went public this week to take the blame for a scoring a touchdown in the final minutes of the Cleveland Browns’ 31-30 loss to the New York Jets.
What wrong went for the Browns? A lot of things, at the end of Sunday’s NFL thriller. More than just the touchdown run by the former UGA running back.
“I probably shouldn’t have scored right there, honestly, looking back at it,” Chubb told reporters. “It cost us the game.”
With Cleveland leading 24-17 with 1:56 left in the game, Chubb scored on a 12-yard touchdown run to put the Browns ahead by 13 points. However, if Chubb had fallen down at the 1-yard line or had gone out of bounds, then the Browns could’ve run out the clock to win the game.
Chubb’s touchdown ignited a wacky motion of events that ultimately ended with Cleveland somehow losing the game. It was way more than Chubb’s fault, but Chubb stepped up to take responsibility -- as team leaders do.
“A lot of things went wrong, not just one thing,” he said. “But collectively as a unit, as a team we could have all done things different, but it’s only a problem because we didn’t win. So I probably should have went down.”