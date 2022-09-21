Nick Chubb blames himself for scoring a touchdown

Being the man of character that he is, Nick Chubb went public this week to take the blame for a scoring a touchdown in the final minutes of the Cleveland Browns’ 31-30 loss to the New York Jets.

What wrong went for the Browns? A lot of things, at the end of Sunday’s NFL thriller. More than just the touchdown run by the former UGA running back.

“I probably shouldn’t have scored right there, honestly, looking back at it,” Chubb told reporters. “It cost us the game.”