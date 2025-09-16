clock icon
clock icon
0 minutes ago
By Mike Griffith, Dawgnation Staff
Profile
Profile
Email
Email
Twitter
Visit our Twitter page.
Linked In
Linked In
Share
Facebook
Visit our Facebook page.
Twitter
Share on Twitter
Reddit
Share on Reddit
Email
Email
Link
Copy link
Article
Article
Latest Next Level Dawgs (NFL Dawgs)
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
September 10, 2025
Matthew Stafford joins elite list of 60,000-yard NFL passers, embodies …
Georgia football has proven to have staying power in the NFL, and there’s no better example of that than Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford
Mike Griffith
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
September 5, 2025
Jalen Carter apologizes, Dak Prescott shares his side of spitting incident
Rarely has there been a start to the season as strange as Thursday night.
Connor Riley
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
August 27, 2025
Georgia football places 54 former Bulldogs on initial 2025 NFL rosters
Georgia has become an NFL factory under Kirby Smart. And the initial rosters for the 2025 NFL season further reinforce that point.
Connor Riley
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
August 27, 2025
Kirby Smart supports Georgia players cut in NFL, celebrates rookie free …
ATHENS — Kirby Smart’s phone is always attached to his hip, ready to take or make the next call that will lead to future success, but on Tuesday it was about taking time for …
Mike Griffith
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
August 25, 2025
NFL Georgia rookie breakdown: Malaki Starks leads list of impressive …
Georgia football is alive and well in the NFL, with each of the Bulldogs’ 13 picks in the most recent draft expected to make their respective club’s 53-man roster, barring …
Mike Griffith
Leave a Comment