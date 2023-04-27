Nolan Smith: 3 things to know about the 2023 NFL Draft prospect
Georgia figures to be well represented in the 2023 NFL Draft. One of its draft-eligible prospects is outside linebacker Nolan Smith.
Smith is listed at 6-foot-2 and 238 pounds. He is from Savannah, Ga.
Nolan Smith led Georgia football to back-to-back national championship
Smith brings a championship pedigree to the NFL. He was a key member of Georgia’s back-to-back national championship teams.
Smith started at outside linebacker for the Georgia Bulldogs over the last two seasons. His senior season came to an end in a win over Florida after he suffered a torn pectoral muscle. But Smith had a sack in Georgia’s 2022 National Championship win over Alabama, giving Georgia its first national championship in 41 seasons.
Smith grew up a Georgia football fan and clearly meant a lot for him to win for his home state.
“Really you benefit from just wearing that G and doing it for the guys before you,” Smith said. “I tell guys, playing at that University of Georgia box, you have to be one of them boys. If you get the opportunity to start in the box, take pride in that. This is what we do. We don’t let people run the ball on us and they have to resort to other things.
The best game for Smith likely came during his junior season against Florida. He had an interception, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and a tackle for loss. That he did so against Georgia’s biggest rival should not be all that surprising.
Nolan Smith was a key leader for Georgia football
While Smith was limited during his senior season due to a pectoral injury.
But he never stopped making an impact for Georgia because of his leadership ability. He was constantly pumping up teammates and instructing those in the inside linebacker room. Georgia brought him on road trips, even when the Bulldogs were limited with who they could bring.
Smith was one of four permanent captains for Georgia this past season. He clearly meant a great deal to the Bulldogs and will bring that same mindset to an NFL team.
“Nolan is intelligent. He’s charismatic, teammates love him, he’s passionate,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “He’s full of energy and he’s one of the toughest guys I’ve been around. Nolan is going to be successful at whatever he does. He told me he’s going to come back and be the head coach at Georgia and I told him he could have it.”
Smart credited Smith for helping Georgia come from behind to beat Ohio State, a game Georgia came from behind in the fourth quarter to win.
Smith has been compared to Philadelphia Eagles standout Haason Reddick. Philadelphia is a possible landing spot for Smith, as he his draft range is considered to be with the Atlanta Falcons at pick No. 8 to the Seattle Seahawks at pick No. 20.
2023 NFL Combine results: Edge Nolan Smith
40-yard dash: 4.39
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 238 pounds
Broad jump: 10′8
Vertical jump: 41.5′
