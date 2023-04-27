Nolan Smith: 3 things to know about the 2023 NFL Draft prospect

Georgia figures to be well represented in the 2023 NFL Draft. One of its draft-eligible prospects is outside linebacker Nolan Smith. Smith is listed at 6-foot-2 and 238 pounds. He is from Savannah, Ga. Nolan Smith led Georgia football to back-to-back national championship Smith brings a championship pedigree to the NFL. He was a key member of Georgia’s back-to-back national championship teams.

Smith started at outside linebacker for the Georgia Bulldogs over the last two seasons. His senior season came to an end in a win over Florida after he suffered a torn pectoral muscle. But Smith had a sack in Georgia’s 2022 National Championship win over Alabama, giving Georgia its first national championship in 41 seasons. Smith grew up a Georgia football fan and clearly meant a lot for him to win for his home state. “Really you benefit from just wearing that G and doing it for the guys before you,” Smith said. “I tell guys, playing at that University of Georgia box, you have to be one of them boys. If you get the opportunity to start in the box, take pride in that. This is what we do. We don’t let people run the ball on us and they have to resort to other things.