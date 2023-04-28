Nolan Smith trolls Florida in draft call with Eagles: ‘You want to win’

Nolan Smith loved beating up on the Florida Gators while he was in college. The Bulldogs went 3-1 against Florida, with the 2021 game being one of SMith’s finest in college. He intercepted Anthony Richardson while also forcing a fumble and recovered one as well. Smith’s new boss, Howie Roseman, is a Florida grad. And in the draft call video where the Eagles informed Smith he would be taken with the No. 30 overall pick, Smith couldn’t help by rib Roseman and the Gators. “I’m a Florida Gator, you know how much this hurts my soul to take all these (expletive) Georgia Bulldogs,” Roseman joked over the phone with Smith. “You know?”

The Eagles got to the Super Bowl last year before falling to the Kansas City Chiefs. The Eagles lost in part because they were unable to sack Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes, despite leading the NFL in sacks last season. Smith is one of two Bulldogs the Eagles drafted, as Georgia also took Jalen Carter with the No. 9 overall pick in the draft. The selection of Carter and Smith comes a year after the Eagles took Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean. Roseman spoke on Thursday night about consulting Davis and Dean before selecting the two Bulldogs. Roseman made a self-deprecating joke about his team’s lack of Florida players.