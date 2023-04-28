Nolan Smith trolls Florida in draft call with Eagles: ‘You want to win’
Nolan Smith loved beating up on the Florida Gators while he was in college. The Bulldogs went 3-1 against Florida, with the 2021 game being one of SMith’s finest in college. He intercepted Anthony Richardson while also forcing a fumble and recovered one as well.
Smith’s new boss, Howie Roseman, is a Florida grad. And in the draft call video where the Eagles informed Smith he would be taken with the No. 30 overall pick, Smith couldn’t help by rib Roseman and the Gators.
“I’m a Florida Gator, you know how much this hurts my soul to take all these (expletive) Georgia Bulldogs,” Roseman joked over the phone with Smith. “You know?”
The Eagles got to the Super Bowl last year before falling to the Kansas City Chiefs. The Eagles lost in part because they were unable to sack Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes, despite leading the NFL in sacks last season.
Smith is one of two Bulldogs the Eagles drafted, as Georgia also took Jalen Carter with the No. 9 overall pick in the draft. The selection of Carter and Smith comes a year after the Eagles took Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean.
Roseman spoke on Thursday night about consulting Davis and Dean before selecting the two Bulldogs. Roseman made a self-deprecating joke about his team’s lack of Florida players.
“There’s no doubt, Coach and I both talk to guys,” Roseman said. “We kind of have an atmosphere around here where a bunch of our guys are trying to recruit us to draft players from their colleges. So guys from Georgia want Georgia guys, guys from Alabama want Alabama guys and we clearly don’t have enough Florida guys ... We didn’t do it any less for Nolan Smith with Jordan and Nakobe. We didn’t do that any less with guys who played at different schools on different guys.
“We’re always asking our guys, ‘Hey what do you think about this guy? You played with him. Would he be a good fit here?’ We also understand, you know, I’m not going to say bad things about my friends if you asked me, ‘Should I hire one of your friends?’ We understand that.”
Smith, Carter, Davis and Dean all played on Georgia’s 2021 defense. The unit, which some regard as the best of the 21st century, has already produced seven first-round picks. Since the 2017 NFL Draft, Smart’s first at Georgia, the Bulldogs have had 10 first-round draft picks on the defensive side of the ball. That is the most in college football.
Florida had just one player taken in the first round of this year’s draft, as the Colts took Richardson with the No. 4 pick. Georgia had three players taken in the first round, tied with Alabama and Ohio State for the most of the first round.
The second round begins on Friday night, starting at 7 p.m. ET.
