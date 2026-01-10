ATHENS -- Matthew Stafford leads a significant list of former Georgia players in prominent roles with the NFL playoffs about to crank up.

Every opening week playoff game will feature a Georgia football presence, making for an exciting weekend of NFL action for Bulldogs fans.

Here’s a look at the games and the former UGA players involved:

SATURDAY

Los Angeles Rams at Carolina (4:30 p.m, FOX)

Stafford leads the Rams into the playoffs against the Panthers as the odds-on favorite to win NFL MVP honors after leading the league with 4,707 yards passing and 46 touchdown passes.

A former Georgia player has not won the NFL MVP award since running back Terrell Davis, who played at UGA from 1992-94, won the award while playing for the Denver Broncos in 1998.

Stafford would become the first Georgia quarterback to win NFL MVP honors since Fran Tarkenton won the award in 1975.

Tarkenton, the first Georgia high school graduate to make the Pro Football Hall of Fame, starred at Athens High School before playing atUGA from 1958-60.

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) leaves the field after an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Thursday, Dec. 18, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer) (John Froschauer /Associated Press)

Stafford will need protection on his line for the Rams to avenge their earlier season loss to Carolina, and former Georgia team captain Warren McClendon is among those giants up front, starting at offensive tackle.

Derion Kendrick, UGA’s 2021 CFP Orange Bowl Defensive MVP, sees action in the Rams’ secondary as a cornerback where he had two interceptions this season.

Former Georgia tailback Trevor Etienne contributes for Carolina where he led the team with 31 kick returns for 733 yards and 20 punt returns for 163 yards in addition to spot duty at running back (20 carries, 94 yards).

Green Bay at Chicago (8 p.m., Prime Video)

Green Bay is back in the playoffs for a third consecutive season and feature at last four former Georgia stars who will play a role when the Packers play at Chicago.

Linebacker Quay Walker leads Green Bay with 90 tackles and safety Javon Bullard ranks sixth on the team with 59.

Warren Brinson and Nazir Stackhouse are in the defensive tackle rotation for the Packers, with Brinson in on 11 stops with a sack this season, while Stackhouse has four tackles on the 159 defensive snaps he has taken.

Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift (4) runs against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Eakin Howard) (Eakin Howard /Dawgnation)

Green Bay will be geared up to slow the Chicago offense, which features former UGA back D’Andre Swift.

Swift ranked 12th in the NFL this season with a career-high 1,087 yards rushing and scored nine touchdowns rushing in addition to making 34 catches for 299 yards and another touchdown.

SUNDAY

Buffalo at Jacksonville (1 p.m., CBS)

James Cook leads the Bills into the playoffs after winning the league’s regular-season rushing crown with 1,621 yards gained on the ground.

Cook, who also had 26 catches for 204 yards, will be key when the Bills open the playoffs at 1 p.m. on Sunday in Jacksonville against the Jaguars.

Cook is the first former UGA player to lead the NFL in rushing since Davis rushed for 2008 yards in 16 games during the 1998 season — the same year Davis won NFL MVP honors.

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III (4) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers during the first half an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman) (Jacob Kupferman /Dawgnation)

Cook’s offensive line features former UGA team captain Sedrick Van Pran Granger starting at the center position.

The Bills could have their work cut out for them against a Jaguars team that enters the playoffs on an eight-game win streak, with former overall No. 1 NFL pick and Georgia star Travon Walker starting at defense end.

San Francisco at Philadelphia (4:30 p.m., FOX)

The Eagles are of great interest to Georgia fans with several former Bulldogs’ players on defense.

Former Georgia team captains and national championship players Jordan Davis, Nakobe Dean, Nolan Smith, Jalen Carter (expected to return from a shoulder injury) anchor a defense that ranked fifth in the NFL with an average of 19.1 points allowed per game.

The Eagles, who also have Kelee Ringo and Smael Mondon Jr. contributing on defense and special teams, are looking to follow Kansas City’s recent lead (2023-2024) as repeat Super Bowl champs.

Los Angeles Chargers at New England (8 p.m., NBC)

Former Georgia star Ladd McConkey has brought a following to the Los Angeles Chargers, who open the playoffs with a night game against the Patriots.

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey (15) chats with wide receiver Mike Williams (81) after an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) (David Zalubowski /Dawgnation)

McConkey has 66 catches for 789 yards and six touchdowns his sophomore season in the NFL while playing for an offensive unit that features former UGA team captain Jamaree Salyer starting at left tackle.

Jared Wilson will be lined up at left guard for the Patriots in the game.

MONDAY

Houston at Pittsburgh, (8:15 p.m., ESPN/ABC)

Kamari Lassiter looks to extend what has been a strong rookie season in Houston when the Texans play at Pittsburgh in the final opening week game of the NFL playoffs.

Lassiter ranks second for Houston with 73 tackles this season in addition to his team-high 10 pass break-ups.

Nick Chubb has seen his role somewhat diminished of late but brings a veteran presence to the backfield.

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington runs against the Cincinnati Bengals during an NFL football game at Acrisure Stadium Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025 in Pittsburgh. (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini) (Winslow Townson /Dawgnation)

The Steelers feature Darnell Washington at tight end. Washington has had a career-high 31 catches for 364 yards and a touchdown this season.

Denver and Seattle, respectively, have the No. 1 seeds in the AFC and NFC and do not have any former Georgia players on their active 53-man rosters.