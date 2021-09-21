Dawgs in the NFL: Roquan Smith scores, leads Chicago to first win

The Chicago Bears have been a bit of a mess. Between the will they or won’t they when it comes to starting Justin Fields, to the 34-14 beatdown at the hands of the Los Angeles Rams, Chicago desperately needed a win on Sunday.

And former Georgia linebacker Roquan Smith did just about everything he could to make it happen. The former Georgia great racked up a team-high 8 tackles as well as registering a sack.

He also scored his first career touchdown when he intercepted a Joe Burrow pass and took it 53-yards for a defensive score. That proved large, as the Bears earned a 20-17 win.