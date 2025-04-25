ATHENS — Smael Mondon is the Georgia football version of “warhorse,” having been through and led many battles on college football Saturdays.

Mondon started and played early in the Bulldogs’ championship program, noted for his athleticism, coach-ability and high football I.Q.

The NFL.com analysts rated Mondon’s athleticism with an “84,” which ranked highest among the linebackers at the 2025 NFL combine, as he ran a 4.58-second time in the 40-yard dash and broad-jumped 10 feet.

Productive player

Mondon led Georgia’s undefeated 2022 national championship team in tackles, despite missing a game to injury that season.

Mondon played through injuries in 2023 junior season and was once again productive with 68 tackles, including eight tackles-for-loss before sitting out the Orange Bowl win over Florida State.

Overcoming foot injury

NFL teams put Mondon under the microscope during the NFL combine medical evaluation stage, checking a surgically repaired foot that had slowed him the season before and led him to miss four games his senior season.

Mondon showed no after-effects from the injury upon returning to Georgia for the Tennessee game, looking as quick and effective as ever with an 8-tackle, sack effort that helped UGA remain in contention with a 31-17 victory.

Mondon played what Kirby Smart said was the best game of his UGA career later in the season in the Bulldogs’ 44-42, eight-overtime victory over rival Georgia Tech.

The senior linebacker had an eye-popping 13 tackles in the dramatic victory at Sanford Stadium.

Senior Bowl standout

Mondon put his skills on display wearing a Georgia helmet one final time a the annual Senior Bowl all-star game showcase in Mobile, Ala.

Mondon’s coverage skills were on display as he effectively checked explosive tailback Trevor Etienne in drill work, raising eyebrows with his impressive skills in pass coverage.

Jim Nagy, a former Super Bowl-winning NFL scout and former Senior Bowl executive director, offered a glowing report on Mondon.

“He was playing his best football late, he’s extremely intelligent, it was just the (foot) injury thing, he just needs to stay healthy, because he’s really athletic, the coverage will be great,” Nagy said. “Taking to (UGA defensive coordinator) Glenn Schumann and those guys, if there was a guy on that roster that was able to cover Brock Bowers in practice over the last few years it was Smael Mondon.”

Smael Mondon: 3 things to know about the 2025 NFL Draft prospect