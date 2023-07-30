Former Georgia star Sony Michel retires from NFL, ‘it’s a bummer’

clock iconclock icon
By Mike Griffith, Dawgnation Staff
Georgia has had some of the greatest SEC running backs of all-time and Michel ranks among the best of the best, third all-time in rushing (3,638 yards) and third in average yards per rush (6.16).

Michel got his first championship trophy in the NFL with the Patriots as a rookie in 2018, scoring a touchdown in New England’s 13-3 win over the Rams in Super Bowl LIII.

It proved to be the most productive regular season of Michel’s career as he rushed for 931 yards and averaged 4.5 yards per carry.

But it was his postseason run that many New England fans will remember as he had a 129-yard, 3-TD performance against San Diego and then 29 carries for 113 yards and 2 TD in an OT win over Kansas City in the AFC Championship game.

Michel had 94 yards rushing in the Super Bowl win over the Rams.

Three years later, Michel was a member of a Rams team that beat the Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl VI, leading the team in rushing that season with 845 yards on 208 carries and catching 21 passes for 128 yards.

“Just being back around him in these last couple days, you just appreciate the influence that he has, the way that he works,” McVay said. “He was a hugely instrumental piece for our Super Bowl team a couple years ago.”

Michel played last season with the Chargers before returning to the Rams in an attempt to play this season.

“I was just thankful for the opportunity,” Michel said after practicing with the team last Thursday, per theRams.com. “Right now, I’m trying to take advantage of it. Just trying to maximize every opportunity I get, no matter where it’s at, (whether that’s) offense, special teams. Whatever I can do to one, earn a spot on this team, and two, potentially help this team win some football games.”

Michel’s second tenure with the Rams proved very short, however, leading to his retirement.

Georgia All-Time rushing leaders

1. Herschel Walker, 5,259 (SEC record)

2. Nick Chubb, 4,769

3. Sonhy Michel, 3,638

4. Todd Gurley, 3,285

5. Garrison Hearst, 3,232

6. Lars Tate, 3,017

7. D’Andre Swift, 2,885

8. Knowson Moreno, 2,734

9. Rodney Hampton, 2,668

10. Tomas Brown, 2,646

