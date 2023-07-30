Former Georgia star Sony Michel retires from NFL, ‘it’s a bummer’

Georgia has had some of the greatest SEC running backs of all-time and Michel ranks among the best of the best, third all-time in rushing (3,638 yards) and third in average yards per rush (6.16).

Michel got his first championship trophy in the NFL with the Patriots as a rookie in 2018, scoring a touchdown in New England’s 13-3 win over the Rams in Super Bowl LIII.

It proved to be the most productive regular season of Michel’s career as he rushed for 931 yards and averaged 4.5 yards per carry.

But it was his postseason run that many New England fans will remember as he had a 129-yard, 3-TD performance against San Diego and then 29 carries for 113 yards and 2 TD in an OT win over Kansas City in the AFC Championship game.

Michel had 94 yards rushing in the Super Bowl win over the Rams.

Three years later, Michel was a member of a Rams team that beat the Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl VI, leading the team in rushing that season with 845 yards on 208 carries and catching 21 passes for 128 yards.