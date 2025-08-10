Stetson Bennett was back to “chopping wood” again on Saturday night, leading his Los Angeles Rams to a 31-21 win over the Dallas Cowboys in NFL preseason action.

Bennett was 16-of-24 passing for 188 yards with two touchdowns and one interception, also carrying three times for 11 yards.

“I thought Stetson had great command,” L.A. Rams coach Sean McVey said. “…. He got through some progressions well today.”

Bennett, in the third year of his four-year rookie deal, shared how he has grown working in the Rams organization and what he’s learned from QB coach Dave Ragone and taken from his time at Georgia.

“I think just more mature, more comfortable in the system, tighter with the guys,” Bennett said. “I think the thing with Rags (Ragone), is just day after day, we’re just doing the same things. Continue to get grind, (and) don’t get bored with the basics.

“That (also) goes back to Kirby, just chopping day after day, keep working, and if it’s not as good as you want, there’s going to be ebbs and flows, so just keep going.”

Los Angeles veteran Matthew Stafford is expected to return to practice on Monday after sitting out much of the offseason with back issues.

That’s likely to mean reduced repetitions for Bennett in practice, though he is still expected to start next Saturday’s NFL preseason game with L.A. Chargers.

Bennett said it has helped to have Stafford’s presence in the Rams quarterbacks room.

“I don’t think there could be a better guy in the room than Matthew, a guy who has seen it all, been through it all, highs and lows,” Bennett said. “Just the way he goes out and handles it each day. I try to learn as much as I can from him and apply it.”

Bennett acknowledged the NFL game has slowed down, though he shared with reporters the advantage he felt he had playing for Georgia.

“I’d say, for sure, (the NFL game is) fast,” Bennett said. “I was blessed at Georgia going against studs, you see why they’re doing now, just absolute animals, that helped going into it, and then reps and reps with rags, and these guys building it.”

Bennett shared his strategy moving forward was to “treat each day as it is” with the Rams.

“It’s not going to be a straight uphill climb, it’s going to zig, it’s going to zag,” Bennett said. “There will be ebbs and flows again, so it’s trusting the process and chopping wood.”