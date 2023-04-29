Hollywood comes calling for Georgia QB Stetson Bennett in 2023 NFL Draft, appropriately enough

It seems only appropriate that Stetson Bennett’s Hollywood story will continue in Los Angeles. Bennett was selected in the fourth-round of the 2023 NFL Draft on Saturday in what appears to be a most ideal situation. RELATED: NFL challenges bring out the “old” Stetson Bennett, and just in time

Former Super Bowl Champion and UGA Quarterback great Matthew Stafford is one of a handful of NFL quarterbacks with the star power to handle an eager, confident prospect like Bennett. Stafford was waiting in the tunnel to congratulate Bennett after the Bulldogs beat TCU by a 65-7 count in the same SoFi Stadium where the Rams play their home games. RELATED: NFL teams ready to give Stetson Bennett his next chance, journey continues

Surely Stafford couldn’t have known Bennett was on the L.A. Rams radar at the time, could he? Regardless, it’s a most fitting turn to Bennett’s story, to see how the former walk-on has earned enough respect from the NFL to be a fourth-round pick, the seventh quarterback selected in the 2023 NFL Draft. • Bryce Young, No 1 overalll • C.J. Stroud, No. 2 • Anthony Richardson, No. 4 • Will Levis, No. 33