WATCH: Rocky night in Denver for Georgia star Stetson Bennett, pulled after 2 interceptions

By Mike Griffith, Dawgnation Staff
Stetson Bennett had a rocky night in Denver, benched three offensive series into the game after throwing two interceptions.

“We were’t getting anything going offensively,” Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay said after his team’s 41-0 loss in its final preseason game, “and (we) felt like we wanted to be able to do that.”

Bennett started the game in his bid to win the back-up job behind Matthew Stafford, and he was 4-of-9 passing for 19 yards with two interceptions.

The former Georgia quarterback finished his three-game preseason 0-2 as the Ram’s starter and was 36-of-62 (58.1 percent) passing for 347 yards with a touchdowns, three interceptions and four sacks.

Bennett led the Bulldogs’ to the highest of highs as the quarterback on two national championship teams, winning offensive MVP honors on Georgia’s four CFP games.

At times, Bennett’s play was dazzling, as he showed he could scramble around and was fearless enough to throw the ball up deep for his receivers.

But Bennett also had occasional struggles with the Bulldogs, even as Kirby Smart’s elite defenses would help overcome those moments and keep the team on the winning track.

The NFL features much more parity, and Bennett will need to prove more consistent as well as become a more effective passer from the pocket.

Bennett has been at his best extending plays and making throws outside of the pocket, but professional teams are much more adept at containing quarterbacks and disguising coverages.

“That’s a humbling night, that’s not a night you ever want to go through,” McVay said, assessing his team’s night amid the Rocky Mountains.

“There’s some things we have to look at and evaluate, and that’s just the honest truth right now.”

Brett Rypien came on in relief of Bennett and was 7-of-13 passing for 67 yards and also took a sack.

Former Auburn quarterback Jarrett Stidham led Denver, 17-of-28 passing for 236 yards and a touchdown and a scramble for 20 yards.

Stidham was the fourth-round pick of the New England Patriots in 2019.

