WATCH: Rocky night in Denver for Georgia star Stetson Bennett, pulled after 2 interceptions

Stetson Bennett had a rocky night in Denver, benched three offensive series into the game after throwing two interceptions.

“We were’t getting anything going offensively,” Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay said after his team’s 41-0 loss in its final preseason game, “and (we) felt like we wanted to be able to do that.”

Bennett started the game in his bid to win the back-up job behind Matthew Stafford, and he was 4-of-9 passing for 19 yards with two interceptions.

The former Georgia quarterback finished his three-game preseason 0-2 as the Ram’s starter and was 36-of-62 (58.1 percent) passing for 347 yards with a touchdowns, three interceptions and four sacks.