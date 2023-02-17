WATCH: Georgia football’s Stetson Bennett delivering passes at QB Country in Dallas

A video of Bennett throwing a sharp curl route surfaced on Thursday night that’s sure to rekindle the best kind of memories for Georgia football fans.

ATHENS — Stetson Bennett appears back in the saddle in Texas, training with noted coach Landry Klann at QB Country in Dallas.

Several league teams feature the sort of mobile quarterbacks that Bennett might prove to be an ideal backup for, as coaches and general managers have surely noted the upside he has shown in big-game moments.

Bennett will be one of 12 Georgia players appearing at the NFL Combine, which begins on Feb. 28 and runs through March 6.

Only Alabama, with 13 players, has more players at the NFL Combine this year than Georgia.

Bennett was recently ranked 12th among the quarterbacks headed into the draft by CBS Sports, which projects him as the 209th overall pick (sixth round) in the NFL Draft.

ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr. said earlier in the NFL Draft process that Bennett would “probably” be a third-round pick.