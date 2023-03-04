Stetson Bennett equals Will Levis in arm strength drill, impresses while throwing at 2023 NFL Combine

Bennett and Levis both clocked in at 59 miles per hour in the fastest pass drill. Of the first group of quarterbacks throwing that was the top mark.

Will Levis told reporters on Friday that he had a cannon. It seems Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett does as well.

The last time he was in Indianapolis, he was leading the Bulldogs to a 33-18 win over Alabama. It seems once again Bennett came up big in Lucas Oil Stadium.

“I just try to be honest. I feel like, I don’t put a lot of myself out there on purpose,” Bennett said. “The stuff that people get of me, they run with. They try to read into it instead of just seeing what it is. I tried to just be honest with them like I try to be honest with you guys every single time I’m up here. That’s what I would continue to try to do.”

Stetson Bennett NFL Combine measurements

40-yard dash: 4.67 unofficial

Broad Jump: 9-10

Vertical Jump: 33.5

Height: 5-foot-11