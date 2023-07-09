Stetson Bennett hot topic of conversation amid report Rams tried to trade Matthew Stafford
ATHENS — Football fans can and will stay what they want about Stetson Bennett, but there’s something to be said about the fact he remains a topic of conversation at the NFL level.
According to one report, Los Angeles tried to trade one-time Georgia QB and Super Bowl champ Matthew Stafford, leading many to speculate the Rams could see Bennett as the quarterback of the future sooner than later.
But the report has also sparked a conversation over whether Bennett would have — or still might be — the next man up.
It’s an amazing discussion when reflecting that it wasn’t so long ago — 2019 — that Bennett had no Power 5 offers entering into signing day as he was coming out of junior college.
Prior to Georgia’s late call — the Bulldogs needed a backup for Jake Fromm after Justin Fields transferred to Ohio State — Bennett revealed he had planned to sign with Billy Napier, who was then the Louisiana coach.
Bennett did indeed backup Fromm in 2019 before a roller coaster storybook career with the Bulldogs that will put “Rudy” to shame once its made into a movie.
Bennett saved his best for last at Georgia, putting up 70 points between the final quarter of a come-from-behind win over Ohio State and the first three quarters of the 65-7 CFP Championship Game blowout victory over TCU.
It led to Bennett winning Offensive CFP Championship Game honors for the second straight year.
Still, there were some who doubted Bennett could translate to the NFL for various reasons, be it his occasional sputters the past two season or the curious (and well-documented) off-field issues leading up to the 2023 NFL Draft.
