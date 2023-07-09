Stetson Bennett hot topic of conversation amid report Rams tried to trade Matthew Stafford

ATHENS — Football fans can and will stay what they want about Stetson Bennett, but there’s something to be said about the fact he remains a topic of conversation at the NFL level. According to one report, Los Angeles tried to trade one-time Georgia QB and Super Bowl champ Matthew Stafford, leading many to speculate the Rams could see Bennett as the quarterback of the future sooner than later. RELATED: Matthew Stafford shares thoughts on Stetson Bennett workouts with Rams

But the report has also sparked a conversation over whether Bennett would have — or still might be — the next man up. It’s an amazing discussion when reflecting that it wasn’t so long ago — 2019 — that Bennett had no Power 5 offers entering into signing day as he was coming out of junior college. Prior to Georgia’s late call — the Bulldogs needed a backup for Jake Fromm after Justin Fields transferred to Ohio State — Bennett revealed he had planned to sign with Billy Napier, who was then the Louisiana coach.