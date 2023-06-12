Los Angeles Rams QB Stetson Bennett engages in peculiar Twitter exchange with Senior Bowl director
ATHENS — Stetson Bennett continues to be one of the most interesting players in football, even when he’s not on the field.
Bennett, who appears in the midst of a successful transition into the pro ranks with the Los Angeles Rams, took a poke at Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy on Twitter that opened eyes across NFL channels.
Nagy, earlier in the season, was among the first to take note of the improvements Bennett made between his junior and senior seasons.
Bennett ended up getting picked in the fourth round by the Los Angeles Rams in what appears to be an ideal situation backing up Matthew Stafford.
Already, Bennett has received compliments from elite NFL receiver Cooper Krupp along with special attention from future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers.